A Teenager’s Parents Make Everything About His Younger, Autistic Sister, And He’s Had Enough Of It

AITA for holding a grudge about all the times my sister has to come first and get away with everything? “My sister (15) has autism and she’s got intellectual disabilities too and since we were younger she’s always come first and gets away with things that I (16) would never get away with.

She gets to ‘help’ me open birthday presents, gets her own present (or two or three) at my parties, she got to blow out the candles on my cakes, could get my birthday parties canceled if she was having a bad day because there was no way she could be left out of my parties, could get all of something at dinner if that’s all she wanted to eat and it meant having to give up my serving of that (say pizza and I was left with the salad), is always the reason my parents go back on their word to let me do something. There’s so much stuff. She can get away with stealing my stuff if it helps calm her down when she’s having a bad moment or a bad day. When we’re out she can ask a million times for mom or dad to buy her something she wants and if I did that I’d be punished. At one of my school events where she had a meltdown I was so embarrassed and asked my parents why they insist on her being at everything when she can’t handle it and they were mad at me for not wanting her there.

They were pretty angry I was so embarrassed too and asked me how I could be embarrassed of my own sister. I was told having her there should be a highlight and not something I wish away. I tried to speak up about how I felt less important but it was never listened to. Then my grandparents spoke on my behalf and they warned them they’d make their daughter feel loved and cherished but they’d lose their son (me) and my parents told me they’d fix it and they’d show me I matter. A few weeks ago they were supposed to take me and some friends to a water park to make up for the birthdays being more about my sister even when they were friend parties and not family parties. They were going to let us hang out and they’d entertain my sister and we coordinated with my friends and their parents to let it go ahead. The morning of my sister was having a bad day. I said one of my parents could stay and the other could take me and my friends. But they said it would be upsetting for my sister to miss out and we’d do it again. But this was meant to be a before school treat and when we still had good weather.

It ****** me off way more than other times because my parents knew and still let me down. Now I’m showing how much of a grudge I hold because I say as little as possible, I stay out of the house as much as I can and I don’t let my sister spend time with me anymore. My parents used to rely on me letting her sit with me for a couple of hours a week and playing stuff with me. But I want nothing to do with it now. I know she doesn’t really understand and I know my parents are the main cause but I resent the hell out of her and I’m angry at her too. And my parents suck. They can’t let anything be for me. It’s always about my sister and her feelings. Mine don’t matter to them, clearly. They can say they do and that none of this is done to hurt me or make me feel less important but what they mean doesn’t change what happens. My parents admitted they expected me to get over it fast and because I haven’t they keep telling me it’s wrong not to be more understanding and let go of the grudge.

They asked me if I could honestly say I would want to leave my sister out of stuff and hide her away like they did generations ago when special needs people were abused and treated like ****. I told them it wasn’t hiding her away to let stuff be for me. I asked them what they expected to happen when it was all my decision and I told them I will not invite my sister since it’s always going to come at my expense. They said she’s my sibling and I should absolutely invite her and include her in my adult life. They said at some point she’ll be in a home and will need someone to visit and I told them to find someone else. That’s when they got really mad about my grudge and they told me I’m old enough to do better. My grandparents tried to talk to them again after that and my parents told my grandparents I’m just being bratty now and threatening to abandon my sister to the state and leave her with nobody who visits her or cares because of a selfish grudge. AITA?”

