A TikTokker Talked About “Heavy Soda” That People Can Buy In Some States Like Missouri. – ‘You have the ability to adjust the ratio of syrup to water.’

If you’re the kind of person who likes their soda to be a bit more extreme, this story is for you.

A TikTokker named Pete posted a viral video and told viewers about a soft drink for sale in Missouri that’s known as “heavy soda.”

Pete told viewers, “On fountain soda machines, you have the ability to adjust the ratio of syrup to water.”

He added, “And in some places that have a serious American-sized sweet tooth, some gas stations seem to be turning up the ratio of soda syrup so that the drink is increasingly sweet.”

Pete compared the heavy soda to what some folks like to refer to as “Bud Heavy.”

Okay, who’s ready for a road trip to Missouri?!?!

Check out the video.

They’re calling it HEAVY soda for a reason…

