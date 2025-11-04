November 4, 2025 at 4:55 am

A TikTokker Talked About “Heavy Soda” That People Can Buy In Some States Like Missouri. – ‘You have the ability to adjust the ratio of syrup to water.’

man talking about soda

TikTok/@earlypete

If you’re the kind of person who likes their soda to be a bit more extreme, this story is for you.

A TikTokker named Pete posted a viral video and told viewers about a soft drink for sale in Missouri that’s known as “heavy soda.”

man talking about heavy soda

TikTok/@earlypete

Pete told viewers, “On fountain soda machines, you have the ability to adjust the ratio of syrup to water.”

He added, “And in some places that have a serious American-sized sweet tooth, some gas stations seem to be turning up the ratio of soda syrup so that the drink is increasingly sweet.”

man talking to tiktokkers

TikTok/@earlypete

Pete compared the heavy soda to what some folks like to refer to as “Bud Heavy.”

Okay, who’s ready for a road trip to Missouri?!?!

man talking about soda

TikTok/@earlypete

Check out the video.

@earlypete

Heavy Soda Explained! #missouri #soda #pop #regionalfood

♬ Blurry – Puddle Of Mudd

Now let’s see what folks had to say about this on TikTok.

This person chimed in.

Screenshot 2025 10 10 at 9.21.06 AM A TikTokker Talked About Heavy Soda That People Can Buy In Some States Like Missouri. You have the ability to adjust the ratio of syrup to water.

Another viewer spoke up.

Screenshot 2025 10 10 at 9.21.16 AM A TikTokker Talked About Heavy Soda That People Can Buy In Some States Like Missouri. You have the ability to adjust the ratio of syrup to water.

And this individual shared their thoughts.

Screenshot 2025 10 10 at 9.21.32 AM A TikTokker Talked About Heavy Soda That People Can Buy In Some States Like Missouri. You have the ability to adjust the ratio of syrup to water.

They’re calling it HEAVY soda for a reason…

