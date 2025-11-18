November 18, 2025 at 4:48 am

A Traveler Confronted The Woman Who Stole His Phone Charger On A Plane

by Matthew Gilligan

This is what I like to call “attempted highway robbery.”

A TikTokker posted a video and showed viewers what happened when a fellow passenger on a flight tried to steal his phone charger as she got off the plane.

The text overlay on the video reads, “Woman takes my Apple charger without asking and thought no one would notice.”

In the video, the man saw a woman walking off a plane with his phone charger.

He said, “Excuse me, did you take my charger?”

The woman said, “Yeah.”

The TikTokker asked, “Why would you take my charger?”

The woman answered, “Because we got off the flight.”

The TikTokker and the woman went back and forth and another passenger chimed in.

The TikTokker said to the man, “I don’t know why you’re getting involved.”

The other passenger replied, “I don’t know who you are.”

The awkward scene finally ended when the woman handed over the charger.

The TikTokker told her, “You’re going to be famous. You’re going to be on TikTok.”

Check out the video.

#CapCut woman steals my Apple charger on the plane and thought no one would notice

Now let’s see what TikTokkers had to say about this.

This person wasn’t impressed.

Another TikTokker chimed in.

And this viewer shared their thoughts.

He wasn’t about to let her get away with this!

