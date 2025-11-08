A Wife is Frustrated With Her Husband Constantly Changing His Mind and Testing Her, And She Doesn’t Know If She Can Be Married To Him Anymore

Relationships take work, people!

You have to be willing to compromise and go the extra mile when it comes to making sure that your partner is happy.

But some people don’t see it that way and, as a result, things fall apart.

The woman who wrote this story on Reddit is at the end of her rope when it comes to her husband’s antics and she wants to know if she’s being unreasonable.

Let’s see what she had to say…

AITA for not being sure I can continue my marriage after my husband “tested” me? “I (35F) have been with my husband (41M) for 16 years and married for 12. This whole thing started due to commenting on one another’s posts. Generally we avoid commenting on each others’ stuff because we are aware that we disagree on a lot of things.

He decided to comment on a post of mine, so I assumed this meant he was okay with having these debates in public now so I did the same. But I did not expect this to go the way it did. Somehow he took me disagreeing with him as being ashamed of him (he had to later explain to me where he even got this notion).

After a bit of back and forth about the topic I thought that would be the end of it. I was wrong. The next morning (Wednesday) he started texting me telling me that if I was that ashamed of him that he would move out. This naturally blindsided me, because what? He kept going on about how he has the right to his opinions and that I shouldn’t be ashamed of him for them. Again I never said I was. He continued down this road all day. Texting me at work just going in circles about this while saying he is leaving and blaming me for him leaving. I never told him to leave.

Finally after about 6 hours of this nonstop texting I told him fine if he is going to leave, then go. I am not going to fight him to stay, its not who I am. If someone tells me they don’t want to be with me or in my life I will not fight to keep them in it. That was apparently the wrong thing to say because he took that as me telling him to leave. Honestly at this point I was just tired of arguing with him. When I get home he has already left the house and is still texting me about the same circular things. Then states he is just up the road and he would like to talk to me in person. I agreed, not really sure how that would help but still. He arrived back to our house and behind arguing with me about the same things, not saying anything different than what he was saying all day, so I said I was going to go for a walk.

While I was on this walk he texted me to ask me why I stayed with him for this long, that he was worried I was just staying with him until our kids (17M, 14M, and 12M) turned 18 and I would just leave, that he wanted to test me to see if I would fight for him to stay. This made me so angry, he started a fight intentionally, told me he was leaving me, tried to gaslight me into believing I told him to leave, all to give me a test that he knew I would fail? He is now upset that I will not talk to him or even acknowledge him. I’m just hurt and confused at this point. He’s saying he doesn’t want to leave but how am I supposed to believe him now? In one day he told me he was leaving, that he didn’t want to leave, and that it was all just a test. How am I supposed to know which one is the truth? AITA for not being sure I can continue my marriage after my husband “tested” me?”



