A Woman’s Cousin Gave Her A Hard Time Because Her Husband Was Watching Their Child While They Had A Girls’ Night, So She Told Her That She Was Married To A Loser

AITA for telling my cousin that it’s her own fault her husband isn’t a good father? “I (27F) am one of the youngest cousins in my family. I am married and my husband (28m) and I have a child. All of my cousins are married with children and we get together quite often. I think it’s important to mention that we come from a country in Europe where men doing the bare minimum as a husband and father is accepted and expected. Unfortunately, a lot of my cousins are married to men like this, but I am not.

Every time we have hung out, I am usually one of the only girls who never brings their child with them. And EVERY time the same cousin, let’s call her Jane (36F) will ask me “who is (my kid’s name) with?” And every time I respond “she’s with her dad.” Jane would then rant about how her kids can’t stay with her husband without her husband calling her asking millions of questions so she has to drag her kids everywhere. This occurs almost every time we all hang out. Fast forward to this past Saturday. We had another girls night and this time, the cousin who was hosting asked that it be kid-free as she wanted us to drink and play games. Majority of us came without our kids, but a few cousins brought their kids with, including Jane.

My cousin who was hosting asked if those girls saw her text about no kids and Jane sort of snapped and said her mom and mother in law weren’t available to babysit and her husband couldn’t watch the kids because of some game that was going on…he was literally home and didn’t want to watch his own children because of a game. Anyways, things were a bit tense but we started playing games. Jane began asking everyone where their kids were, and all said they were with either their mom or MIL. When I said my daughter was at home with my husband Jane basically scoffed and said that she doesn’t believe that my husband baby sits our daughter and that I have my mom or MIL help. I said no that is not true. I told her my husband doesn’t “babysit” our daughter as he’s not a baby sitter, he’s her father. He’s being a father like he should be.

Jane began to ask if he knew what he was doing, what she eats, what time her bedtime is. I sarcastically responded “He better know or figure it the **** out as it took two of us to make this baby”. Jane then began rudely asking me why I have not once checked up with him to make sure my daughter is okay and to make sure he’s doing things correctly. I told Jane that I don’t need to do any of that as I didn’t marry a ******* loser like she did. I began to tell her that it’s her own fault for allowing her husband to be a awful father and that she should stop taking out her frustrations out on me and instead take that frustration and use it to get her husband to be a decent father. Jane called me a ***** and grabbed her kids and left. Since Saturday she has left the party and blocked me on everything. A few of my cousins said I shouldn’t have said those things but honestly she’s been asking for it for a while now. AITA?”

