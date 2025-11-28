A Worker Never Got the Credit They Deserved, So They Stopped Helping Out All Their Coworkers and Things Didn’t Go Well For the Company

It’s not a good feeling when you don’t think you get the credit you deserve at work.

Don’t Call Me & I Won’t Call You. “The Setup. Maybe 90% of our activities were routine, and most everybody could handle them; but that last 10% involved critical subsystems that were complex and difficult to work on. Those were my responsibility. Co-workers would work themselves into corners before calling on me to get them out. They would get credit for the call, and I would get bupkis. “You were not the on-call guy, so you get nothing.” Fine. Cue the malicious compliance.

It got to the point that if I was not on-call, I would log my status as “Out of the Area” and switch off my phone. When I stopped covering for co-workers, productivity dropped. The ungrateful and selfish on-call guys would either take an entire shift to solve a problem, or pass it along to the next on-call guy. This happened from one late Friday night to the following early Monday morning, so when I walked in the door while switching my phone back on, I could smell the panic. They sent me out on-site right away, and even though it took a few more hours to solve the problem, I got the credit for it. The Fallout.

A couple of years later, a layoff removed the slackers from employment, and I was left to train the remainder. From then on, we were a tight crew that handled most problems without having to call in for support, even from IT.”

Some people don’t know how good they have it at work until things change.

