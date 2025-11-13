American Woman Kept Demanding Help From Chinese Kid Who Didn’t Work At The Gift Shop Even Though He Told Her He Wasn’t An Employee Multiple Times, And She Finally Got Violent

Gift shops at amusement parks can be very busy, especially at the end of a long day.

What would you do if a customer kept trying to get you to help them, but you didn’t work there, so there was nothing you could do?

That is what happened to the young man in this story, but even after telling her he didn’t work there multiple times, she kept escalating and even getting violent.

Yes, I speak English, no i don’t work here, and no I’m not obligated to help you. This event happened almost 3 years ago, I was lucky enough to go to the soft opening of Shanghai Disneyland a couple weeks before the official opening with my church’s youth group.

I bet it was fun, especially without the crowds.

The day was pretty fun as there weren’t a lot of people and we got to ride most of the big rides with only 20-30 min waiting times. Anyways at the tail end of our visit everyone’s pretty tired from walking around all day so we decide to go to the only open gift shop in the park located at the Tommorowland area. This is a soft opening meant for friends and family of those who worked on the park to allow them to experience the rides and stuff, so the gift shop is stocked with a sample one of each item available at all of the future gift stores with with a corresponding piece of paper with the name of the item in Chinese, its price, and a number that correlates with the item.

No big deal, that is a pretty easy way to handle it.

There are a lot of signs posted all around the store and at the front door notifying the customers in both Chinese AND ENGLISH that you are supposed to write down the item number, amount and size if applicable with the mickey mouse branded pen and paper that they pass out when you enter the store and hand it to one of the store attendants to get your stuff. Just for some context I attended a private international high school in Shanghai where i was taught in English, so I am better at English than most Chinese kids.

This was nice of him.

Anyways, I spot a girl I recognize from playing sports with other schools. She’s there with who I think is her mom and they’re struggling at the plushie bin. I ended up helping them find the things that they need. Halfway through I feel and presence approach me. I don’t pay it much mind as I think it’s one of their other family members and finish up writing down the number for the Kylo Ren Mickey that they wanted. They leave seemingly happy with their choices and I look through the plushie pile some more to see if there’s anything I want.

Oh boy, here it comes.

After finishing I turn to look for my friends and I’m confronted with the most forced smile I have ever witnessed. The woman who I thought was their family member was standing about 10 cm away from me and her face was about 5 cm away from my neck.

Gross.

I felt her warm caustic breath huffing and puffing on my collar bone. I thought it was kind of weird but my tired brain at this point thought that maybe she was tired too and was just trying to put on her best smile. I awkwardly mutter “No problemo” and scuttle away to find my friends.

What does she even want?

I hear her yell “Hey! What?!” And then I felt it. Her oily, grubby, marshmallow fingers with her crusty acrylics grabbed my arm. I slowly turn around and am immediately met with a shirt shoved in my face.

Ok, not his problem lady.

“We need L’s for these shirts your guys’ stock is terrible there’s practically nothing here” “Excuse me?” was all I could mutter before she talked again, angrier.

He doesn’t work here, come on, figure it out.

“Just look in the back i know you have more stock back there” I look around, her two kids are behind her, hands full of the sample toys. She’s holding one shirt right next to my face and is holding two more on her other arm.

She is making a scene.

I look around, Chinese people aren’t very confrontational but love to watch. There are about ten to twelve people staring at us in the immediate area. “You’re not supposed to take those, read the signs” “Excuse me?” “Those are samples, you’re not supposed to touch em.”

Wow, not only rude, but also ignorant.

“Don’t you tell me what I can and can’t buy! Whose in charge here get me your supervisor you’re clearly untrained.” “Dude I don’t work here I was just helping a friend.”

LOL. Yes, that’s right.

“That’s unfair treatment, just because they’re your friend ?” I could only sigh out “Whaaa???” before one of the members from my youth group yelled from across the store in Chinese to see if I was done. I decide its just not worth it and start heading towards the group.

Of course, making the American’s look bad.

I hear her screech “Stop right there” Immediately followed with a “You’re supposed to serve ME! Not THEM! You speak english, you’re supposed to help the American customer, not one of your Chinese. And I cant find the right sizes!” There were two big things that made me mad about this statement.

Yeah, that was rude.

Firstly, she said “Chinese” as if I was her PTA mom-friend she was complaining to about some Asian kid getting the valedictorian position over her own PRECIOUS BABBYY. Secondly, she’s completely ignored what I said and has contradicts herself as she’s gone from telling me that I’m untrained(which I am because I don’t work there) to now me being trained specifically to her Americans. Hmm

He put her in her place.

I don’t even turn around and yell “I’m not an employee, you’re being a *****” and then turn around to look her in the eyes to say “and you’re not my problem” I hear a comically loud gasp coming from her and see her form an individual stampede and approach me.

Is she going to get violent?

I start getting kind of scared her —150 kg of chub tubs— is gonna body my frail lanky 60 kg bones, so I put my hands up and brace my self and I end up awkwardly catching the shirt and the hangar that she was trying to hit me with. I push her hand away and just leg it towards the door. At this point I was in a state of fear and confusion as no one outside of my own mother had every attempted to hit me like that.

At least he got a cool story out of it.

I catch my friends at the keychain area close to the counter and try to blend in with the crowd and begin to tell them ant the crazy lady that was trying to murder me. After my unsuccessful attempt to get everyone to leave as they had just handed in their papers, I hear a loud screech of someone speak in a way as if they were condescendingly speaking to someone they perceived to be mentally slow.

Come on lady, just let it go.

“Your. Worker. Attacked. Me” this came with its own flailing of hands and trying to mime out the phrase. I see this poor manager on the verge of breaking down after dealing with waves of demanding Disney fans and being yelled at in a language he barely understands.

He isn’t going to put up with it anymore.

At this point, I’ve just been freshly called a slur from running away from the woman and make the decision that no one spooks me twice. I stride towards the woman and kindly say to the manager in Chinese “She’s crazy and just tried to hit me because she thought i worked here and didn’t want to help her.”

Does this lady really think she is going to get what she wants?

All the while she freaks out and keeps yelling to him “That Him! That’s Him!” Obviously the manager tunes her out because he actually understands what I’m saying and he tells me he would call the security but there aren’t any available at the moment.

Security needs to make this a priority.

She keeps screeching stuff about the manager discriminating her by not talking to her while I speak to the manager about what to do. Soon enough the woman gets agitated and grabs the manager and starts shaking him screaming at him to fire me.

Good for him!

The manager just shoves this woman off, puts a finger in her face, and says in his broken English “No Touch!” She’s shook, realizes what happens, and starts stumbling a couple steps back and flops onto the floor.

Get this woman an Oscar.

She just starts flailing around and screaming At this point the entire store’s customers, including the girl I was helping and my church group and most of the employees have gathered around and have started watching this woman act like a toddler. She does this vaudeville-esque pause to see if there are people watching and goes straight back to screaming and crying.

I’m surprised they aren’t just laughing at her.

A bunch of Chinese people start pulling out their phones and filming this crazy white lady make a mess at Disney. After she realizes no one cares about her childish behavior and are just watching her she begins to shift back into anger.

Oh, I’m sure this isn’t true lady. She sounds like a professional victim.

“Never!! In my Life!! has anyone disrespected me like this! 6 years in China! You are the worst!” She says as she points her sausage fingers at me. 6 years!? 6 years and this woman hasn’t even attempted to learn a lick of Chinese. O am dumbfounded. How does she live? Her poor Ayi (Chinese maid).

He just can’t escape this lady.

At this point all eyes are on me and this becomes one of those moments I would regret and replay every night for the next 35 years if I don’t speak my mind. “Uhm, **** you.” That was it. All i could come up with. But thank god she kept talking.

She still thinks he works there?

“No, **** you! You’re a rude brat! I’ll make sure my husband gets you fired! You’ve ruined my boys’ day!” “Well go ahead, I don’t work here. I don’t need to do anything for you. **** you Lady”

Finally, he is getting away.

At this point she is still on the floor so I just turn around, walk towards my youth group, and just said “Lets go” in Chinese. We ended up going to Cheesecake factory and I got to tell the story to the rest of my youth group and my leader chewed me out for not being a good Samaritan, but also agreed that she was kind of crazy.

Sometimes you can’t be kind to people or they will just keep abusing you. You have to stand up for yourself, because it wasn’t like this lady was hurt or that he could actually help her.

Let’s see what the people in the comments have to say about it.

Absolutely.

He is a good story teller.

You know this commenter is right.

You’d think she would almost have to pick up at least a little bit.

She just refused to hear him.

She is earning the stereotype.

If you liked that post, check out this post about a rude customer who got exactly what they wanted in their pizza.