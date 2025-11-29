An American Tourist In Japan Was Confused About Where She Was Supposed To Sleep In Her Hotel Room

Traveling in other countries obviously opens a person’s eyes about how folks in other cultures live…

And how they sleep.

An American woman named Autumn posted a video on TikTok and showed viewers why she was confused about where she was supposed to sleep while on a trip to Japan.

Autumn was staying in a ryokan in Japan, which is a traditional inn.

The TikTokker showed viewers where she was staying and asked, “Where is the bedroom?”

She asked, “There’s no bed, where do I sleep?”

Autumn added, “I’m so confused.”

Here’s the video.

Autumn posted a follow-up video and said that she meant to book Western-style room, but ryokan inns have futon beds that are laid out at night on the floor by staff members.

She said, “One of my favorite parts of traveling is learning how other countries do things, and this was just one of those moments. I think some people took it as me being an uneducated American who doesn’t research before traveling, but that’s not the case at all. I always do my homework. I just like to share my genuine reactions when I discover something new.”

Autumn added, “To me, that’s what makes travel interesting, seeing things with fresh eyes and learning from the experience.”

Things work a little bit differently in Japan, FYI.

