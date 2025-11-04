An Apartment Building Resident Was Mistaken For A Service Worker By A Pushy Woman, And She Wouldn’t Believe That He Lived There

Have you ever had an experience where you tried to tell someone something over and over again, but they simply wouldn’t listen?

I’m a resident of this building, Ma’am. “At the time my then girlfriend (now wife) was about to move into my apartment. I was between two jobs and figured I could do some touch ups, install a lamp she wanted to hang in the living room and do other small reparations and replacements that were due anyway. I get home from the local hardware store, park my car (black VW Passat, no company logo or anything else on the car) and begin to unload the stuff I bought. Two parking spaces away (we have numbered parking, I’m on 25, she’s on 27) I noticed a lady unloading moving boxes from her car, stopping in the middle of what she was doing and glaring at me in anticipation. No idea what she wants, but I figured I’ll be nice to a new neighbor and said hello with a smile while I moved my stuff to the elevator. I unlock my apartment and get to work.

About 20 minutes later someone rings at my door and the lady (Let’s refer to her as HC for head case) from the parking lot stands in the hallway with a look on her face like she just gargled lemon juice. Me: Hello. HC: Well, first of all, you have to move your car, I need the space to move in, we have several cars coming and you can’t park there even during working hours (was about 2 pm). Secondly, you can do this later and install my internet access now, I don’t have time to wait the entire day and this can clearly be done later. Completely dumbfounded by the situation, I just stood there for like 10 seconds trying to process what has just been said.

Me: Uuuuh, you are probably confusing me with someone. I have no idea what – HC: Young man (I was 33 at the time, but I’ll take the compliment) don’t take me for an idiot. You’ll get down to my apartment right now and set up the internet. The kids are cranky enough from the move and you can return and do whatever it is you’re doing up here later. Still trying to process what the hell is going on… Me: Uuuuh, Ma’am, I’m pretty certain there’s a mistake here I – HC: Young man, you do what I say right away or I’ll make sure you’ll regret this. I’m going to inform your boss what an unwilling and unfriendly employee you are. I’ll have you fired if you do not install my internet access right away. Me: Ma’am, listen to me, I’m sure you’re mistaking me for someone else. I can call the building management and maybe they can figure it out for you. Do you want me to call them, I have their number saved on my phone? HC: You call them right away, this is unacceptable. I pull up the number for our building management, call it and hand her my phone. After a few rings: HC: Yes this is Ms. Head case, this is absolutely unacceptable, this young man who’s supposed to install our internet access refuses to do his job and instead is loitering around in this empty apartment. This is unacceptable, I demand that his company is informed, I’m not going to pay a single cent for a service like this. (talking) HC: Apartment number [my apartment number] (talking) HC: What’s your name young man? (I give her my name) (talking)

HC’s head turns redder than the stop sign at a traffic light, she mumbles something incoherent, hangs up the phone and stomps away without any further words or eye contact. Still absolutely overwhelmed with what the hell just happened my phone rings. ME: Hello? BM: Yes, this is SoAndSo from building management. We are very sorry there was a confusion, Ms Head case apparently thought you were the ISP technician. We informed her that you’re a resident and apologize for any possible confusion. Me: Yeah, I tried to tell her that. No worries, nothing happened, just a weird situation, I guess. While I have you on the phone, could you please take down my license plate, I’ll move my car to guest parking so she has more space to move. Went down there and had a few giggles as HC was desperately trying to avoid any eye contact and did a stunning job at pretending I wasn’t there. To this very day, over 5 years later, HC has not once intentionally made eye contact with me or greeted me. My wife and I made a somewhat petty tradition out of this by greeting her in a comically nice way every time we meet her in the parking garage. What makes it a million times better is when her husband is with her who always greets back with a little smirk on his face. He knows. He definitely knows.”

He tried to tell her, but she wouldn't listen!

