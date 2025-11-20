November 20, 2025 at 8:48 am

An Elementary School Teacher Got Real About Her Job And Said That Working With Kids Makes Her Grumpy And Frustrated

by Matthew Gilligan

You gotta feel for teachers these days…

They put up with all kinds of huge headaches on a daily basis, and this educator knows all about it.

Her name is Hope and she posted a video on TikTok that spoke volumes about what a day in the life of a teacher is like.

Hope said, “Next time we come home and we’re frustrated and overstimulated, in a grumpy mood and you wanna know why, I want you to picture having to listen to this all day for eight hours a day and think about how you’d feel.”

The TikTokker filmed herself walking into a classroom and the text overlay reads, “What it sounds like being a teacher.”

And let’s just say that the kids in that classroom are LOUD.

Hope points out what’s going on in text overlays and said, “The immediate increase in volume” and “The barking.”

It’s sounds pretty wild in there!

Here’s the video.

Check out what viewers had to say on TikTok.

This person chimed in.

Another TikTokker shared their thoughts.

And this individual spoke up.

Teaching kids: it’s not for the weak!

