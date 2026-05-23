May 23, 2026 at 9:15 am

Man Helps Neighbor Pack Her House for Charity—Then Gets Trapped in a Wild Feud After She Demands Her Gift Back

by Jayne Elliott

man shrugging and looking confused

Shutterstock

Imagine living next to a neighbor you don’t know very well, but when they’re getting ready to sell their home, they ask you to help them out with a favor. Would you help or refuse?

In this story, one man is in this situation, and the favor is simply helping the neighbor pack up some of her things. He didn’t mind helping, and he also didn’t mind when she insisted on giving him something in exchange for his help.

But ever since that time, the neighbor has done some pretty crazy things. Now, he’s not sure how to handle the situation, especially since different people in his life are giving him different advice.

Let’s read the whole story.

AIO refusing to give my neighbor her kitchen table back

My neighbor decided to sell her house last month.

I bought my house so we had only met a few times, but she’s single and needed help so I went over to help her pack and take stuff to the charity shop.

In return, she gave me her kitchen table and chairs. I tried to pay her for them, but she insisted on me donating the $$$ instead, which I did.

Why would she do this?

About two weeks later, she wakes me up literally pounding on my door and yelling.

I quickly get my robe on, thinking something must really be the matter but no, she just decided to come over to my house and have an unhinged rant about how the garbage collectors left my cans slightly (a few inches) on her side of the fence. She also told me not to park in front of her house which…I wasn’t?

Anyway, I just said “Okay” but of course this ruined my whole day. If I liked getting yelled at, I’d live with my father, you know? So I was just like “whatever, maybe she’s just having a bad day.”

It gets crazier.

Fast forward to yesterday, she texts me around midnight saying that her house isn’t selling and asking for her table back.

I said, “Wow, you have a lot of cheek to ask me for something without even apologizing for how you acted last time we talked.”

Folks, SHE CLAIMED NOT TO REMEMBER IT.

So I said, “Well maybe you act like that so often it doesn’t stand out to you, but I don’t like being yelled out for trivial stuff so no, you can’t have your table back. Lose my number!”

It would’ve been different if the neighbor had been nice.

I blocked her but now I feel guilty.

If she had opened with an apology, I would have given it back but acting like it just never happened really ticked me off.

However, I don’t even want this table; its too big and I only really wanted the chairs in the first place.

He’s not sure what to do.

My wife says to unblock her and tell her she can have the table but not the chairs.

My sister says keep her blocked and don’t let her into my house.

What do you all think? Did I overreact by telling her off and blocking her? Should I just give her the damn table back?

If you enjoyed this post, check out this story about a man who was so upset about dog messes in his yard that he involved the whole neighborhood in the solution.

What a crazy neighbor! Let’s see what advice Reddit has to offer.

Here are some suggestions.

2026 05 18 at 1.30.39 PM Man Helps Neighbor Pack Her House for Charity—Then Gets Trapped in a Wild Feud After She Demands Her Gift Back

It could be a mental health issue.

2026 05 18 at 1.30.47 PM Man Helps Neighbor Pack Her House for Charity—Then Gets Trapped in a Wild Feud After She Demands Her Gift Back

This is very good to remember!

2026 05 18 at 1.30.53 PM Man Helps Neighbor Pack Her House for Charity—Then Gets Trapped in a Wild Feud After She Demands Her Gift Back

Here’s a vote for giving the table back.

2026 05 18 at 1.31.11 PM Man Helps Neighbor Pack Her House for Charity—Then Gets Trapped in a Wild Feud After She Demands Her Gift Back

That neighbor is so much drama! Why did she give him the table and chairs in the first place, only to ask for everything back? He doesn’t have to give them back if he wants to keep them, but if he doesn’t want to keep them, now is the perfect opportunity to get them out of his home and to hopefully get his neighbor out of his life.

Thank goodness that crazy neighbor is moving!

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Author

Jayne Elliott

Jayne Elliott | Contributing Writer, Life & Drama

Jayne Elliott is a contributing writer and editor for TwistedSifter specializing in human interest stories, internet culture, and family dynamics. With over 12 years of editorial experience in digital publishing, Jayne excels at analyzing complex online communities and transforming viral social debates into thoughtful, highly engaging narratives.

Rather than simply aggregating internet drama, Jayne brings a sharp, empathetic editorial eye to everyday dilemmas. She has a unique talent for unpacking the nuances of pop culture and online conflicts, providing readers with relatable, well-researched commentary.

Based in California, Jayne spends her free time outside the newsroom exploring theme parks with her family or beach-combing along the coast.

Follow Jayne's adventures and connect with her on Instagram, Facebook, and YouTube.

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