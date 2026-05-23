Man Helps Neighbor Pack Her House for Charity—Then Gets Trapped in a Wild Feud After She Demands Her Gift Back

Imagine living next to a neighbor you don’t know very well, but when they’re getting ready to sell their home, they ask you to help them out with a favor. Would you help or refuse?

In this story, one man is in this situation, and the favor is simply helping the neighbor pack up some of her things. He didn’t mind helping, and he also didn’t mind when she insisted on giving him something in exchange for his help.

But ever since that time, the neighbor has done some pretty crazy things. Now, he’s not sure how to handle the situation, especially since different people in his life are giving him different advice.

Let’s read the whole story.

AIO refusing to give my neighbor her kitchen table back My neighbor decided to sell her house last month. I bought my house so we had only met a few times, but she’s single and needed help so I went over to help her pack and take stuff to the charity shop. In return, she gave me her kitchen table and chairs. I tried to pay her for them, but she insisted on me donating the $$$ instead, which I did.

Why would she do this?

About two weeks later, she wakes me up literally pounding on my door and yelling. I quickly get my robe on, thinking something must really be the matter but no, she just decided to come over to my house and have an unhinged rant about how the garbage collectors left my cans slightly (a few inches) on her side of the fence. She also told me not to park in front of her house which…I wasn’t? Anyway, I just said “Okay” but of course this ruined my whole day. If I liked getting yelled at, I’d live with my father, you know? So I was just like “whatever, maybe she’s just having a bad day.”

It gets crazier.

Fast forward to yesterday, she texts me around midnight saying that her house isn’t selling and asking for her table back. I said, “Wow, you have a lot of cheek to ask me for something without even apologizing for how you acted last time we talked.” Folks, SHE CLAIMED NOT TO REMEMBER IT. So I said, “Well maybe you act like that so often it doesn’t stand out to you, but I don’t like being yelled out for trivial stuff so no, you can’t have your table back. Lose my number!”

It would’ve been different if the neighbor had been nice.

I blocked her but now I feel guilty. If she had opened with an apology, I would have given it back but acting like it just never happened really ticked me off. However, I don’t even want this table; its too big and I only really wanted the chairs in the first place.

He’s not sure what to do.

My wife says to unblock her and tell her she can have the table but not the chairs. My sister says keep her blocked and don’t let her into my house. What do you all think? Did I overreact by telling her off and blocking her? Should I just give her the damn table back?

If you enjoyed this post, check out this story about a man who was so upset about dog messes in his yard that he involved the whole neighborhood in the solution.

What a crazy neighbor! Let’s see what advice Reddit has to offer.

Here are some suggestions.

It could be a mental health issue.

This is very good to remember!

Here’s a vote for giving the table back.

That neighbor is so much drama! Why did she give him the table and chairs in the first place, only to ask for everything back? He doesn’t have to give them back if he wants to keep them, but if he doesn’t want to keep them, now is the perfect opportunity to get them out of his home and to hopefully get his neighbor out of his life.

Thank goodness that crazy neighbor is moving!