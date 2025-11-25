November 25, 2025 at 2:55 am

An HVAC Repairman Talked About The Marked Up Prices He Puts On Parts

by Matthew Gilligan

Let’s get real, folks…

If you hire someone to fix just about anything in your house, you usually have to pay a heft price.

That’s just the way it works!

And this guy knows all about it…

He’s an HVAC repairman and he took to TikTok to talk about one of the realities of his job: how much he charges for his services.

The video showed a phone screen from a customer who looked a part up online and compared it with what the technician charged to fix it.

In the text overlay, the TikTokker wrote, “HVAC techs-what do you do in this situation?”

In the caption, he wrote, “Yeah, I charge $220 for a $20 part. It’s not just the part-it’s knowing which part, why it failed, and fixing it right the first time. Cry about it.”

Here’s the video.

@gettheblow_air

Yeah, I charge $220 for a $20 part. It’s not just the part — it’s knowing which part, why it failed, and fixing it right the first time. Cry about it 😂 #hvac #hvactechnician #fyp #foryoupage #fypシ #hvacarmy #hvaclife

♬ New Flame (but I promise you) (feat. Usher & Rick Ross) – Chris Brown

And this is what folks had to say on TikTok.

This person chimed in.

Another individual shared their thoughts.

And this TikTokker spoke up.

Well, at least he’s honest about it…

