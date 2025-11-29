An iPhone Owner Said His Device Turned A Different Color Two Weeks After He Got It
by Matthew Gilligan
Hmmm, this is odd…
A TikTokker named Mio took to the social media platform and said that his iPhone unexpectedly changed color out of nowhere.
Mio showed viewers that some pink spots had developed around his iPhone’s camera.
In the video’s caption, he wrote, “2 weeks after my iPhone 17 Pro Max started turning pink…this is crazy!”
Take a look at the video.
@miostoo
2 weeks after my iPhone 17 Pro Max started turning pink… this is crazy!!!!! #apple #iphone17promax
Mio posted a follow-up video and told viewers that he had used a clear case on his iPhone and the areas that were turning pink were in areas not covered by the case.
@miostoo
Replying to @🦎A🥨🥨I #iphpne17promax #iphone17 #pinkiphone
Another TikTokker also shared a video about his iPhone turning pink.
Check out what he had to say below.
@carterpcs
We know why IPhones are turning pink!! #carterpcs #tech #techtok #iphone17promax #iphone17
Now let’s see what folks had to say on TikTok.
This person asked a question.
Another individual chimed in.
And this TikTok user spoke up.
Well, that’s definitely unusual…
