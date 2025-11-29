November 29, 2025 at 2:55 pm

An iPhone Owner Said His Device Turned A Different Color Two Weeks After He Got It

by Matthew Gilligan

Hmmm, this is odd…

A TikTokker named Mio took to the social media platform and said that his iPhone unexpectedly changed color out of nowhere.

Mio showed viewers that some pink spots had developed around his iPhone’s camera.

In the video’s caption, he wrote, “2 weeks after my iPhone 17 Pro Max started turning pink…this is crazy!”

Take a look at the video.

2 weeks after my iPhone 17 Pro Max started turning pink… this is crazy!!!!! #apple #iphone17promax

Mio posted a follow-up video and told viewers that he had used a clear case on his iPhone and the areas that were turning pink were in areas not covered by the case.

Replying to @🦎A🥨🥨I #iphpne17promax #iphone17 #pinkiphone

Another TikTokker also shared a video about his iPhone turning pink.

Check out what he had to say below.

We know why IPhones are turning pink!! #carterpcs #tech #techtok #iphone17promax #iphone17

Now let’s see what folks had to say on TikTok.

This person asked a question.

Screenshot 2025 10 26 at 6.56.09 PM An iPhone Owner Said His Device Turned A Different Color Two Weeks After He Got It

Another individual chimed in.

Screenshot 2025 10 26 at 6.56.35 PM An iPhone Owner Said His Device Turned A Different Color Two Weeks After He Got It

And this TikTok user spoke up.

Screenshot 2025 10 26 at 6.56.47 PM An iPhone Owner Said His Device Turned A Different Color Two Weeks After He Got It

Well, that’s definitely unusual…

