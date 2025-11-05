Angry Customer Yells At Cashier The Day Before Thanksgiving, So The Manager Kicks The Customer Out Of The Store

I can only imagine that the day before Thanksgiving has to be pretty crazy in grocery stores.

Breaking the chain with disrespectful customers I have recently been promoted to a manager in a grocery store, not the main one but still responsible for a lot. I have worked for this grocery store for 6 years, and in my time have had to deal with some pretty bad customers, as well as spineless managers. One time a customer yelled at me over our coupon policy, cussing and everything and the manager at the time just gave them what they wanted. Ticked me off so badly.

Well on Wednesday (the day before thanksgiving) We were busy as all hell, obviously. One of my checkers was ringing up a massive order for this lady, and accidentally rang up too many of an expensive item, and locked up her register when she tried to void the item. She calls for management service, which is only me at this time and it took me a second to get there because I was helping another customer.

By the time I get there the lady is screaming at my checker. Lets call her CL. CL: I have been shopping all god damn day and this is ridiculous I cant be waiting here because you messed up. The checker was close to tears, having been there all day and then having to deal with this lady. I come up and apologize for the wait (which was two minutes, if that) explaining I was with another customer and that I was more than happy to help (all it required was a simple key flick).

CL, however, was not done and continued to berate the checker, calling her a “freaking idiot.” I have had enough, this is unacceptable and unwarranted and I tell her she needs to calm down. She then starts yellig and swearing at me. I am having none of this.

I cancel her transaction, and tell her that we will be refusing her service because of the verbal abuse she has been giving me and my employees. I put all her groceries back in a cart and push them away from her. CL freaks out and yells some more, at which point I pull out my phone and say if she doesn’t vacate I will call the police. She glares at me, threatens to write corporate and leaves, with no groceries.

I believe I did the right thing, standing up for my cashier; that lady had no right to act that way and luckily for me my Store Manager refuses to put up with that nonsense so I know he will have my back. Several other customers in line came forward and said I did the right thing, which made it even better.

