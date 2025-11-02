Nephew Mistakenly Locked His Uncle’s Bedroom Door, So The Uncle Got Really Mad And Asked His Dad To Pay For The Locksmith

Isn’t it INSANE when adults act like kids only to get mad at kids for acting like kids?

AITA for wanting my parents to pay for a locksmith I live at home with my parents and I pay rent. Back in 2020, my sister and her two kids used to live with us. Her kids kept going into my room while I was out and kept making a mess. One time I had cake in there and it got crushed EVERYWHERE.

Another time, I came back to nail polish painted onto my floor. There were other incidents. None of my stuff got replaced or cleaned. Then the covid housing bubbles came about and another one of my sisters was living in a flat with her two kids. Due to restrictions she would have been on her own and due to her mental health, my parents wanted me to go live with her for a month.

I agreed but only if I got a lock put on my door due to the kids. I had to pay £100 for it and they paid £70- it’s a number lock, like the kind you see on staff rooms. Fast forward, to 2023, my other sister’s kid repeatedly presses buttons, does some hocus pocus, and messes up the lock. So the code no longer works. Somehow I was able to fix it following a YouTube decoding video.

A couple of times since I’ve been locked out of my room but been able to somehow unlock it again. However, I now usually keep it unlocked. Except, my nephew (who lives with me) kept barging into my room just to be a pain in the neck. So I started locking my door from the inside and then remembering to unlock before leaving my room. This kind of worked well because the door handle is broken so when my window was open, my door wouldn’t keep slamming back and forth.

A couple days ago, I forgot to unlock. So now I’m locked out. I’ve tried for hours trying to get back in but the lock is completely gone. All my meds are in there, my laptop which I need for uni, my clothes, etc. My dad’s been at work so I’ve been patiently waiting for him to phone the locksmith. He says he will today. I think that means it’s getting fixed today.

He says that it will count as an emergency so he’s going to see when they’re available. I say I desperately need my stuff and he says it’s going to be more expensive for me. But yesterday, my mum said she thinks they should pay. Today, she’s now siding with my dad. We’re at a standstill. Who do you think should pay?

