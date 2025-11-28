Boss Wouldn’t Let An Employee Use Their Vacation Time Because Of Staffing Issues, So They Took Sick Days Instead And Avoided Losing Their Days Off

Some employers make their vacation policies so darn complicated…for no reason at all!

Oh, I can’t use vacation time? I guess I’m just ill, then. “Where I work, vacation leave over a certain maximum rolls over to sick leave if one doesn’t take it by the end of the fiscal year, which is August 31. Due to staffing shortages, I held off taking my vacation time so as not to overburden my co-worker.

Now we’re doing a little better in terms of staffing, but my boss won’t give me the time off, even after I made the very reasonable suggestion that maybe I could just take some half-days here and there. I already have over a year’s worth of sick leave, and having even more doesn’t appeal, since I’m not likely to ever need it.

So…if my unused vacation hours are going to become sick leave anyway because my request for vacation was denied, I’ll just take sick time now and avoid the rush. Instead of my boss having me there all week long, albeit with some days only being half-days, she’ll have to deal with me being out all day because I’m sick. And contagious. Yep. Very contagious. In fact, I’m so contagious that my colleague whose flex time was denied by the same manager, sees a very serious virus on the horizon because of our close interaction before I went out on sick leave.”

