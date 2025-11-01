Brother Drove His Sister And Friend To The Food Court, But Told Her She Could Go Get French Fries Herself And Now She Is Punishing Him For It

Giving someone a ride is a really nice thing to do, especially if you wouldn’t have gone to that destination otherwise.

AITA I asked my sister to order her food herself and got flipped off in public I was out with my sister, her friend and her friend’s brother at food chain thing and everything was chill from my perspective. My sister wanted to get French fries but she insisted that I go get it for her.

She often makes me do her work or even if she can do it herself just doesn’t want to and I’ve often seen her get frustrated if I sometimes refuse. So, I made a joke about letting her be an independent woman and told her to get it herself. I only came because she can’t drive and she wanted to meet her friend, so I didn’t feel obligated to go and order for her. Within a few seconds the entire mood of the table had gone dull and her friend and the brother were looking at me like I was crazy.

Then I told my sister that if she wants to eat then she should go get it. I suggested her friend they should go and have a look around. I even offered to pay but she just made a crude gesture at me in front of everyone. After that, the next 15 mins were filled with silence. I tried to converse but got no replies. The plan was to chill till 12 pm but we left after she got a pastry. She said,”It’s my fault that I forced everyone to get together” and we went home. What should I do?

