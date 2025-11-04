November 4, 2025 at 10:55 am

Car Salesman Demonstrates The Differences Between All-Wheel Drive, Front-Wheel Drive, And Rear-Wheel Drive Vehicles

by Matthew Gilligan

Folks, get ready to learn something AND laugh today.

A car salesman in New Zealand named Sam posted a video on TikTok and, in an incredibly clever way, demonstrated how front-wheel drive, rear-wheel drive, and all-wheel drive works in vehicles.

For his front-wheel drive demonstration, Sam dragged himself along the floor and only used his arms.

Sam then moved on to rear-wheel drive and pushed himself on the floor by only using his legs.

Sam’s last demonstration was all-wheel drive.

For this segment, Sam used both his arms and his legs and to move quickly across the showroom floor.

Well, that’s one way to educate your customers!

Here’s the video.

Explaining to customers the difference between Fwd, Rwd, Awd #carsales #salesman #dealership #hyundai #forsake #fyp #explorepage #nz #akl

And here’s what viewers had to say.

This person chimed in.

Another TikTokker was impressed.

And this individual spoke up.

You gotta love the demonstration this guy put on!

