Cashier Was Berated By A Customer For Asking For His ID, So They Made Sure To Card Him Every Single Time After That

When one young man threw a fit over being asked for ID while buying alcohol, the cashier only doubled down with their insistence.

This arrogant client that I keep asking for his ID There was this customer (19M) who wanted to buy alcohol at the store I work at. I asked for his ID since he looks younger than 25 years old (as it is policy in the province I live in).

He decided to throw a tantrum—trying to shame me for asking for his ID, telling me he “was buying alcohol [at the place I work at] at the age of 14,” and blah blah blah.

So I decided to keep on asking him for his ID every single time he comes to the store for alcohol, no matter what the circumstances are. Petty and funny.

Most of the time he “doesn’t have [his] ID,” and asks, “Is a picture okay?” No, it’s not. You look and/or are under 25—you get ID’d. That’s the rule. I’m not risking my job for your ego.

This cashier didn’t have to break the rules to teach this rude customer a lesson — they just had to follow them.

