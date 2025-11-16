Couple Considers A Snake Breeding Business, But When Their Relationship Ends, They Disagree On How To Handle The Snakes

Imagine daydreaming about starting a company with your partner. If you broke up before that dream became a reality, how would you handle splitting up the items purchased for the business?

AITA ex, finances, and snakes. AITA? I currently live with my ex who I bought a house with while we were together. They checked out of the relationship and we broke up amicably for the most part. For the background, they are disabled and unable to work. I’ve provided for them financially for the majority of their adult life and they cannot pay for their housing. I do not mess with people’s housing so when we broke up I assured them that I’d continue to pay the full mortgage, the majority of the bills, and continue to send them money when they can’t cover our electricity.

Now for my actual question about if I’m a jerk. I breed snakes, and have far longer than we were together. When we were together they wanted to be a part of the snakes so we said that we were partners with the snakes and we had dreams of turning them into a real incorporated business. That never happened though.

Since they cannot work I put in all the money for the snakes and personally bought all of them and all of their supplies. Last week my ex sprung it on me that they would like to have the money from selling over half of the snakes and be done with the snakes. I was shocked that they’d ask for that since I paid for everything and since they’re the one leaving. They’re acting like we owned a fully incorporated business and that their entitled to half+ of the assets.

My thoughts are that it was my hobby before we were even together, they inserted themselves into the snakes, I bought and paid for everything out of my personal money, any profit the snakes have made has gone into and will continue to go into payment of our housing, and that the money from selling half the snakes isn’t actually profit but rather it’s for the supplies for the snakes themselves. Am I a jerk for refusing to give them the money from selling over half the snakes? They did contribute to the snakes in some positive ways and I want to make sure that they feel appreciated for that. However, they are acting entitled to money that isn’t even available for anyone to have since it’s for supplies and it feels wrong since I paid for all the snakes personally, and that I continue to financially support them.

Maybe their ex doesn’t understand the financial situation.

This is funny!

Here’s a suggestion to talk to a lawyer.

Breakups are more complicated when snakes are involved!

