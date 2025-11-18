Dad-To-Be Wants His Child To Call One Of His Friends By An Unusual Nickname, But His Girlfriend Is Completely Against It

When a couple is expecting a child, it can take a long time to pick the perfect baby name, but for some couples, it can also take a long time to pick the perfect nicknames they want their child to call their friends.

If you had friends that were so close they were like family, what would you want your kids to call them?

Would they go by aunt and uncle, their first names, their last names, or a silly nickname you make up?

In this story, one dad to be has a silly nickname he wants their child to call a friend, but his girlfriend wants him to pick a different nickname.

Let’s read the whole story to see why they both feel so strongly about this nickname.

WIBTA for wanting my son call a friend of mine his “Le” My long term girlfriend is currently 4 months pregnant with our son. We’re really excited and have been talking a lot about what we want him to call our relatives. I have a very small blood related family, but I have multiple close friends and their families that i consider as my family too. I’m very close with these people, I relied on them heavily throughout my last years of adolescence. They also love my gf.

There’s some backstory to one of the nicknames.

When we started talking about what we wanted our son to call his aunts/uncles, I mentioned that I wanted him to call my friend Justin his Uncle, my friend Raine his Aunt, and my friend Stephanie his “Le” (Pronounced kl) I know that sounds dumb, and it is. There’s no cultural meaning, The title just comes from back when Me, Justin, Raine, and Steph were in HS, Justin and Raine’s older sister Lori just had her son, Justin and Raine were Uncle and Aunt, Me and Steph arent blood related to Lori, but since we were always hanging around at Lori’s house I jokingly called myself his “Unc Hen” and Steph called herself “Le Steph” so together we were his “Uncle”. It just stuck.

His girlfriend is not okay with his nickname choice.

My girlfriend knows why Lori’s kids call us that. Shes always thought it was just a dumb quirk between me and my friends. Now that I’m having a son of my own, I want Steph to be his Le. But when I told my girlfriend that, she said absolutely not. I thought she was joking at first, so I went on about how funny it’d be when our kid told his friends about his Le and they’d have no idea what he meant. But she said that’s exactly why she doesn’t want him to call steph that.

There are a couple reasons his girlfriend wants him to pick a different name.

It’s not that she doesn’t want Steph to be important to our son, she said he can call her literally anything else, she thinks its funny with Lori’s kids, but it makes no sense for ours, and she doesn’t want it to lead to teasing, confusion, or speech issues. She’s especially worried about speech issues cause Ive had an speech impediment my entire life, we’ve both been concerned about that rubbing off on our son. She ended the conversation saying that it’s not worth any developmental risk just for a HS joke.

He finds the name really sentimental.

Me and my gf have always been great at compromising, but this is something I can’t help be stubborn about. It’s a dumb joke, but im a sentimental person and it means more to me than just as a joke. Me and Steph are the Unc and Le to all the kids in the family, its important to me. I understand my gf’s concerns it’s not about her disliking Steph, she’s just being protective. But she’s been very firm about it. Normally I’d let things like this go, but I can’t help but care a lot about it.

He’s not sure if he should drop it or keep suggesting it.

I want to keep bringing it up, I think it might be the pregnancy hormones making her stressed, since before she never had a strong opinion about it. I’m hopeing she’ll be more open to it later on, But I dont want to keep pushing it if its something im being a stubborn jerk about.

That’s a tough one. I can see both points of view. Let’s see what Reddit thinks he should do.

Don’t blame the pregnancy hormones!

This person is on the girlfriend’s side.

The child should decide.

Another person agrees that it’s a stupid fight.

Everyone agrees that he needs to drop it.

An inside joke doesn’t always make a good nickname.

If you liked this post, check out this story about an employee who got revenge on a co-worker who kept grading their work suspiciously low.