Entitled Customer Rudely Mistook Her For An Employee, So This Woman Snatched The Last Makeup Palette She Wanted Just To Spite Her

I don’t work here, but I wish I did lol I was in Sephora. I had gotten an email with a discount code and figured I’d treat myself to some new makeup for being an adult and getting my vaccine, as well as replacing the rotors on my car. So I’m browsing the eyeshadow, looking for a palette I want but don’t already have, I’m wearing a tyedye tank top, tyedye bandana in my hair, and a pair of paint stained jeans from when I helped paint my dad’s fence a few days ago. So unless there’s some sort of “casual Wednesday” I’m unaware of, I certainly don’t look like an employee. Due to the pandemic, you can’t “test” the makeup like normal. This isn’t a problem for me, I know what brands I like and work well for me. But apparently, some lady had a huge problem with this, because the next thing I know there’s a tap on my shoulder, so I turn around.

I’m face-to-face with what I can best describe as Mimi (from The Drew Carey Show) 2.0. Her face had so much makeup caked onto it, I could see where she applied different shade concealers very clearly, almost like lines on her face. Her eyes were more done up than a Fashion Couture Model during Fashion Week, but were smeared like she had just got done a 4 hour crying session. “I want to try that one!” as she pointed at a colorful palette. “I bet you do.” “What’s that supposed to mean??” she said with a sneer “It looks like your eyeshadow could use a touch up…” I replied with a shrug. “How dare you insult me! I’ll have your job!!” she even kinda stomped as she said this, like a angry rhinoceros “Good luck with that, but if this is how you treat employees, I’m glad you got me instead. They don’t get paid enough to put up with your nonsense.”

For whatever reason, she’s still not convinced that I don’t work there, and she stomps off to find a manager, still shrieking about disrespect and how she’s never blah blah. I figured the manager will take it and go back to looking at the palettes. Not so lucky, about a minute later she comes huffing back, manager in tow looking like a poor pup who had just been beaten. “That one!” she screams while pointing at me “That’s the one who insulted me and I demand you do something about it RIGHT! NOW!” she cried, again stomping her feet on the last 2 syllables. The manager looks at me, looks at Mimi, shakes her head and said, “Ma’am, she clearly doesn’t work here. She’s a customer just like you. I’m not sure what you want me to do, I’m sorry if she upset you, but unless she put her hands on you or threatened you, there’s not much I can do.” Realization slowly washed over the woman and her face went from being red like a cherry from being angry, to being pink like bubblegum from being embarrassed. She stuttered out half an apology (” ohhh.. I… I’m so… Yeah…”), then said to the manager “Well, I still want to try that palette!”

At this point my mind was made up. There was only one of those pallets left on the floor, and while they might have had more in the back, she was going to wait for it. Without a word, I grabbed the palette and started walking towards the line. Mimi nearly starts crying at this point “DID YOU SEE THAT?? Can she do that?? I wanted that palette!!” The manager simply responded, “Ma’am, you asked to sample the palette, and unfortunately right now, I can’t let you do that. As I already stated, she is a customer, and if she wants to buy that palette she is absolutely allowed. If you’re going to keep causing a scene, I’m going to need to ask you to leave.” Mimi turned on her heels and went to sulk in the corner of the store. I checked out, and have been sitting in my car waiting for her to leave the store so I can go back and return this hideous palette. I’m done with her.

