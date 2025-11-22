Family’s House Caught On Fire, And Dad Got Upset About A Very Low Homeowners Insurance Offer. So He Followed The Insurance Rules, And Sued His Son With A Lawsuit To Make The Insurance Pay In Full.

Well, this story certainly takes some interesting twists and turns!

And you’ll see what I mean when you get into this tale from Reddit’s “Malicious Compliance” page.

Read on and see what you think.

Insurance Company tries to screw family, gets nailed. “The year was 1987/88 and I was a college senior. My brother is three years younger than I am and was a sophomore in high school. My parents had just finished remodeling our home especially the kitchen and bedrooms and had taken a trip to Florida. My brother decided to have his girlfriend over for dinner and decided to cook her french fries. Now, the new stove was some sort of 1980s ceramic cook-top. I cannot remember the brand name but I do remember you could not tell if the stove was on or off except for an orange light. These kind of stovetops only heat the pan – there is no gas or electric burner. You literally cannot tell if the stove is on other than putting your hand on it. It’s ridiculously stupid design and probably not made anymore ( its wasn’t induction).

Uh oh…

So my idiot brother, pours oil in the pan to makes the fries and either forgets to turn the stove off or doesn’t see the orange light that it is still on. He goes into the other room to be with his girlfriend. Did you know that hot oil doesn’t not evaporate? It just keeps getting hotter. Well the oil eventually explodes all over the brand new cabinets and immediately sets the kitchen on fire. Bro has just enough time to grab the dog, girlfriend and call the fire department before running out of house. The fire department is amazing and knocks fire down after only burning out the brand new kitchen and dining room. Significant structural and smoke damage but house is still intact.

Their parents were in for a surprise…

This is all happening while my folks are on a plane back from Florida. I won’t get into what happened to my brother but suffice to say, he had to hide in the woods for a few days. Now this is where it gets good. My crazy father has a giant filing system, all paper where he has the giant metal racks in the basement where everything ever purchased is in an accordion file on the metal shelving in some sort of ridiculous filing system that only he can use. EVERY. RECEIPT. Since 1963. So once the dust settles, my father calls the insurance company to file a claim. As we all know, insurance companies tend to be large, greedy, bureaucratic stuff shows with zero interest in helping people. Insurance company starts asking for receipts. All of them.

Their dad got busy.

Father goes into his filing system from hell and begins producing every single receipt the insurance company asks for. Now understand that the house is unlivable at this point. The smoke damage was pretty severe. And they are stalling. Finally, they come back with an offer that is ridiculously low. Now, my father is not a calm person and doesn’t like insurance companies and lawyers more than anything. As a very successful businessman, he has had his share of lawsuits and takes particular joy in suing crooked lawyers and insurance companies.

So he goes nuts when they make this lowball offer and immediately files suit against them for violating the homeowners policy. In the meantime, he has to find suitable living arrangements for his family, deal with agents, get contractor estimates, etc. I asked my father why he didn’t just take the money and being rebuilding. He says “these people do this to people all the time and people have to take the money in order to rebuild but I’m going to fight them” So he begins painstakingly researching the policy with his broker. Fast forward a few months and I’m home for the summer and to work on rebuilding the house. The entire family is working on the house when there is a knock on the door. My brother answers. The guy says ” Are you X, my brother says “Yes”. ” “Consider yourself Served.” “The look on my brother’s face was priceless and we were hysterical. He didn’t understand and my father says, ” I am suing you”.

Whoa!

My father sued my brother for negligence. The same insurance company provided us with the contents policy as well as homeowners insurance. See where this is going? The insurance company would have had to represent my brother under the Homeowners policy. The insurance company called the NEXT WEEK. Settled the case in full. The next year insurance law in my state was permanently changed to prevent that from ever happening again!”

Reddit users spoke up.

This person shared their thoughts.

Another individual weighed in.

This Reddit user spoke up.

Another person had a lot to say.

And this individual shared their thoughts.

This guy’s insurance company didn’t see that one coming!

If you liked that post, check out this story about a customer who insists that their credit card works, and finds out that isn’t the case.