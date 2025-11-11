Father Bought His Daughter A Brand-New Car, But When He Refused To Pay For The Damages She Caused, His Family Turned On Him

Parents love helping their kids, but sometimes that generosity comes with limits.

After buying his daughter a brand-new car, he expected her to treat it with care. Instead, her driving habits wore it down faster than he imagined — and now one father finds himself in the hot seat for not fixing it.

Is it really his responsibility to save the day, or is this a valuable lesson his daughter needs to learn for herself?

Read on to decide for yourself.

AITAH because I want my daughter to pay for her own auto repair? I have a 20-year-old daughter who is a full-time college student. She received a full scholarship for college. After completing her first year, I used some money that I had saved to pay for her education and bought her a brand new Toyota RAV4 XLE — top of the line.

He knows his daughter works hard — and she makes pretty good money too.

She does well in school and also works as a waitress. She’s studying to become a teacher and has been substitute teaching since completing 60 college credits. On average, between waitressing and teaching, she makes about $800 a week.

But there’s one problem that’s caused some drama in the family.

Here’s my situation: when she drives, she rides the brake. Her car has less than 15,000 miles and already needs new brakes and rotors. I’m insisting that she pay for the parts, which are around $400 from the dealer.

He’s starting to feel like his family expects him to fix everything.

My problem is that she and my wife are teaming up on me, insisting that I pay for the repair. Riding the brake is a bad habit, and it causes damage. This is not my responsibility. AITA?

These brakes may not be the only thing that needs fixing.

What did Reddit have to say?

This commenter thinks his daughter should be responsible for the repairs.

Since the car was already purchased for her, this user thinks she shouldn’t mind chipping in for new brakes.

Maybe these two could strike a compromise.

This user sees things a different way.

Sometimes being a good parent means letting your kids fix their own messes.

If you thought that was an interesting story, check this one out about a man who created a points system for his inheritance, and a family friend ends up getting almost all of it.