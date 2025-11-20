Father Warns Another Driver He’s Parked In A No-Parking Zone And Gets Cussed Out, So He Waits In His Car Until Someone Else Takes The Spot

Some people make it really hard to be nice to them.

So, what would you do if you tried to warn a stranger about getting a parking ticket, when suddenly he started cursing at you in front of your kid?

Would you still give him your parking spot? Or would you keep it until someone else needed it?

In the following story, one father finds himself in this situation and decides to help someone else out.

Here’s what happened.

Tried to help someone who parked illegally, he yells at me. Pettiness ensues. I was attending a Canada Day celebration with my 7-year-old son in a small cottage/lake town. The parking situation was terrible for several blocks around, but we got there early and parked very close in some marked diagonal street parking spots. I noticed what seemed to be an extra-large parking space two spots over and was tempted to park there, but I realized it was actually a driveway and there was no curb there, and there was a no-parking sign against the building a little distance away. We were leaving around mid-afternoon when kid activities were ending and grown-up activities were starting to ramp up.

The guy was very rude, so he changed his mind about helping out.

As we got into the truck, I noticed someone pulling into the “no parking” spot I’d seen earlier. He got out and started walking away. I called out to him and told him it was not a parking spot, and he probably would get ticketed or towed. Before I could continue talking and offering my spot to him, he just looked at me with anger and yelled, “Why is it any of your ******* business?” With my son in the truck, I was especially mad at him. I told him I was just letting him know since I was leaving, and he could have my spot. He stopped and said, “Oh, ok, thanks,” but I was already feeling petty. I just said, “Maybe I changed my mind, and I’ll just sit here for a while.”

Luckily, another driver also needed a spot.

He said, “Do whatever the **** you want,” and went back to his car. I made sure my son was entertained with my phone, and I just sat there as the jerk and I stared at each other in a Mexican standoff. After 5 minutes of me smiling at him, he got mad and pulled out. As soon as it looked like he was turning around to come to my spot,I pulled out when another driver came from the other direction and made sure the new driver pulled in. I waved at the jerk and drove away very happily.

Wow! That guy had some definite anger problems.

Let’s see what the folks over at Reddit would’ve done to him.

According to this person, this problem doesn’t exist in America.

Here’s someone with a sense of humor.

According to this comment, someone did this for them, and they appreciated it.

For this person, it’s the perfect revenge.

The guy deserved this and more. He really needs a reality check, and if he keeps his attitude up, someone will give it to him.

If you liked that post, check out this post about a rude customer who got exactly what they wanted in their pizza.