WIBTA if I tell my stepdaughter and my wife that I don’t want to use the investments I made for my late daughter to finance her college education? My daughter passed away 6 years ago fighting a rare genetic condition. The condition was also responsible for my late wife’s death when my daughter was only an infant.

I’m now married to my amazing wife. I have a stepdaughter who will be starting high school shortly. I made a lot of investments for my late daughter. I thought I could give her a head start in life, but that never happened. So I decided to donate the money to a charity that helps kids with genetic disorders. The investments I made mature in a year and I plan on donating all of it.

Now my wife wants me to use the money for my stepdaughter. She tells me that this will help her have a head start in life and that would partially fulfill the purpose of the investments. She thinks this will also help us finance her college education. She doesn’t want her getting bogged down by loans, which is a sound argument. I love my stepdaughter, but I don’t think I’m ready to do this. I want to donate the money. WIBTA here?

