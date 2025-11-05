Hardworking Student Already Has A Lot On Their Plate, But Now Their Parents Are Insisting They Get A Job

When you’re a kid, it can be easy to want to grow up faster, to have the freedoms afforded to you by an adult life.

However, most adults in reflection will advise you to take your time, because once your childhood is over it’s over – and some of the freedoms you had as a kid will never return to you again.

AITA when my parents are calling me entitled for not getting a job? I’m 16 years old and I’m dual enrolled, meaning I do high school and college at the same time. I also have sports Monday-Friday from 4:00-7:00 every night. And now my parents are forcing me to get a job.

So I told them, I’m fine with getting a job, but when will I have free time to myself? My parents yelled at me and said that I’m entitled. My dad said he is the father of the house, and what he says goes.

Now I’m wondering how and when will I have free time for myself and my friends, genuinely. My mom wants me to work on the weekends at Target. Am I entitled for struggling to fit a job in too? AITA?

This kid is already overcommitted as it is. Adding a job into the mix is only going to cause them to burn out, or to get progressively worse at all their other commitments.

The fact that their parents are calling them entitled is completely unfair, and suggests that they are resentful or unwilling to do the things that a parent is supposed to do – namely, to provide for their children.

Forcing them to work on top of everything else, and insulting them when they question their ability to do so, is not only neglectful, it’s abusive.

This person agreed that the kid would struggle if they got a job on top of everything else.

While others were suspicious about the parents’ motives.

Meanwhile, this Redditor made a suggestion.

They are already doing much more than most kids their age.

