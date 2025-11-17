Hardworking Student Watched Her Peers Cheat Through A Difficult Exam, So She Stood Up For What Was Right And Told The Teacher

There’s a fine line between minding your own business and letting unfairness slide.

When one student realized her peers had cheated their way through a test she had studied hard for, she decided doing the right thing mattered more than being liked by her peers.

Read on for the full story.

AITA for snitching to the teacher? Last week we took a Spanish exam. I’m in a class of 20, equally balanced between boys and girls. The boys created a group for themselves at the beginning of the session, and some of them refused to join the common class group. Anyway, fast forward to last week, when we took our midterms. The exams are divided into several parts, one of them being Essay Writing. We took a mock test a week before the exam, so we knew the pattern and some basic topics.

This student noticed something rather unusual.

After the exam, I noticed the boys asking each other if they wrote as decided. One of the girls asked them what they meant, and they said they already had the test paper beforehand. Then they showed us a picture on their phones of the test paper shared in their group at least 10 days prior to the exam.

This completely rubbed her the wrong way, so she decided to stick up for her own hard work.

I admit I got really annoyed because the exam was hard, and I felt it was really unfair to the rest of us. So I reported it, in confidence, to the teacher. I told her that some of the students had access to the question paper beforehand and maybe she could keep it in mind when grading. I did not name anyone.

But some of her peers didn’t agree with her on this.

Now my female classmate is telling me I should not have done it because they might be held back — and because they are boys, they actually need to pass the exam to get a job. However, I operate on the principle of “mess around and find out.” So Reddit, AITA for reporting this incident to the teacher? Should I have kept quiet and let karma do its job?

She’d rather deal with the fallout than pretend cheating is okay.

Redditors are sure to have some strong opinions.

This user points out that the teacher likely would have found out anyway.

Why should the boys in the group get to operate off a different set of rules than the girls?

The boys’ plan really wasn’t that well thought out.

Most employers wouldn’t be too keen on hiring liars and cheaters.

Doing the right thing may not win her many friends, but she knew she made the right call.

Maybe she did stir the pot, but at least she didn’t let the cheaters win.

If you liked this post, you might want to read this story about a teacher who taught the school’s administration a lesson after they made a sick kid take a final exam.