He Hasn’t Talked To His Brother In Many Years, But His Family Still Thinks He Should Go To His Going Away Party

Families fight, but every once in awhile, fights happen that can sever even the strongest of bonds.

What would you do if your estranged brother was moving away forever and you had one last chance to say goodbye? Would you ignore the invitation or try to make amends?

In this story, a man is in this exact situation, and he doesn’t want to go to his brother’s going away party.

Here are all the details.

AITA for not going to my estranged brother’s going-away party?

My brother is 35 and I’m 29.

We haven’t spoken in over five years.

No one can hurt you as deeply as a family member.

When things ended, he said some really awful things about me that I never forgot.

Since then, he hasn’t replied to my texts or made any effort to reach out.

She doesn’t want to go to his going away party.

Now, he’s moving out of state and the family is throwing him a big going away party.

People keep telling me I should go for closure or to be the bigger person, but I don’t see the point.

Closure is as closure does.

Why would I show up to celebrate someone who has ignored me for years?

If he can’t even talk to me in private, I don’t feel like pretending in public.

AITA for not going?

Hmm…seems like there are some pretty significant details missing. Let’s see what Reddit had to say.

Strong genes don’t always equate to strong bonds.

