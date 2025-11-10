He Traveled To His Sister-In-Law’s Country And She Asked Him To Take Pictures, But Now She Thinks He’s Insane

It’s exciting when someone visits the place you call home, your culture, and your heritage.

AITA for not taking more pictures for my sister in law on a trip abroad? I (34M) spent a couple of months in India earlier this year for a consulting project with my engineering firm. Before I left, my sister-in-law (29F), who is from India, asked me to take plenty of pictures during my trip. She said she wanted to see the places I visited and was excited for me to experience her home country and see how things might have changed, since I was in the state she grew up in but hasn’t been back in years.

But she did not specify what pictures she wanted. Since the project lasted a while, I had free time outside of work on weekends and holidays. I used that time to explore. I did visit some of the popular landmarks with my coworkers, but to be honest, I didn’t find them that impressive compared to places like Rome or Paris, so I only took a few pictures. What I found more interesting was seeing how people actually live in different parts of the country. As an engineer, I like observing housing, infrastructure, and sanitation, even in poorer areas. I have done the same thing when I visited Egypt and Somalia. It helps me also appreciate what I have. So most of my pictures ended up being of slums, rivers full of trash, people washing clothes or bathing in polluted water, and just the daily life of people in less fortunate areas.

For India it was particularly interesting to me since my country has a lot of immigration from there recently and I was looking to understand their culture and roots more deeply. When I got back, my sister-in-law was eager to see the photos. I handed her my phone, and after scrolling for a bit she got upset. She asked why I only took pictures of “filth” and said I made her country look terrible.

I told her that was not my intention and that I just find those things fascinating. She got really angry and said I must be insane or obsessed with poverty. My wife thinks she overreacted but also understands why she was upset. I genuinely did not mean any disrespect, and I do the same kind of photography everywhere I go.

If it were me, I would gladly take photos of a family member’s home country, and it definitely wouldn’t be of trash!

