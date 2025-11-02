Her Husband Constantly Goes Out Of Town To See His Family Without Inviting Her, But When He Did It On His Birthday She Felt Betrayed

When you get married, you should want to spend time with your spouse, especially for important days like birthdays.

AITA – Husbands birthday was today. Background: I moved to his country to be with him. Most of the time I’ve been alone.

Extra background: My husband’s controlling family hates me for no reason and it’s half the reason our marriage is failing. (And no, it’s not a race thing because his brother’s wife is the same as me except they treat her like a princess.)

Last month: Husband ruined my birthday. Now: Today was my husband’s birthday.

I really value special days, including birthdays. Despite what happened last month on my birthday, I wanted to spend my husband’s birthday with him and have a good day with him. He has a terrible habit of doing whatever his family wants and often (really often) leaves to see them in another city for a couple days at a time. It’s caused a lot of trouble in our marriage and so because of that, maybe the past 2 months he hasn’t as much.

He also has a terrible habit of not telling me things like this until that last moment. Like, a day before or the day of. He mentioned 2 days ago he may have to go there for work sometime this week but wouldn’t know until he talked about it today and told me he wouldn’t be going this day (I obviously assumed it was a ploy for his birthday as well, given the timing.)

Today rolls around and he tells me he is actually going to leave today and be gone for 3 days (so I was right, and it felt like he lied because he’s pulled stuff like this before.) I got upset.

Although I want him to spend his birthday doing what he enjoys, I can’t help feeling betrayed, left out, and hurt. His family didn’t invite me (again, they hate me for no reason, so I don’t necessarily even want to go if they did, however, that’s not the point.)

It also really hurts that it doesn’t even bother him and that he didn’t even care that we wouldn’t be spending his day together and with his wife by his side. I just feel like this is how my life is always going to be.

Being constantly ostracized and always having to battle between his family for his time, especially on special occasions like holidays and birthdays. I’ve been spiraling all day and have had to ignore his brief “I love you” texts he sent because the way I see it, he doesn’t. (There’s other issues, but this is today’s.) AITA?

Let’s see what the people in the comments have to say about it.

