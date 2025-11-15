Her Parents Have Been Policing Everything She Does Ever Since She Turned 17, So This Young Woman Told Them They’ve Been Acting Weird

Some parents can be too overbearing.

AITA for saying my parents are acting weird? So I’m (17F) and I turn 18 next January. I feel like my parents have been moving differently, and I don’t know why. I feel like ever since I turned 17, they’ve had this weird change in attitude and how they treat me. They treat me just like they do my younger siblings, or they treat me as if I have no common sense. They’ve been arguing with me over the dumbest things as well.

This woman’s parents had something to say about her hair.

For my 17th birthday, I had wanted to cut my hair, but they said no. Cool, I’m not the kind of person to do stuff like that behind their backs. They didn’t want me cutting off my locs, and so instead we “compromised” and I combed them out during spring break. I had told them, “I just feel that at 17 years old I should be able to do what I want with my hair.” And my dad told me it doesn’t work that way, and that I’m not grown and can’t make that kind of decision. While my mom said that if I were to cut my hair it’ll be when I’m grown. I’m not saying my parents should be like my friend’s parents, but I wish they were a bit more lenient when it comes to personal style. I’ve always wanted to dye my hair and have been asking since I was in 9th grade, but it’s always been a no.

They’re even policing what she watches.

They’ve randomly started policing the things that I watch as well, which normally wasn’t an issue. I watched IWTV with no issue, but when I started watching The Boys and Bojack Horseman, it was a problem. It turned into a “who said you could watch that, who did you ask to watch that” situation. Stupid, small things like that. It’s gotten even worse though with the start of the new school year, my senior year. All of a sudden, in their minds, I don’t know how to do anything and can’t do anything. They treat me as if I’m a dummy who doesn’t know anything and can’t be trusted to do anything. I’m not sure why they’ve started doing that, I get good grades at school. I’m not pregnant, have no boy/girlfriend and never have, I don’t drink or do drugs, and if I’m not at school, I’m at home.

They’re always on her case, so she called them out for it.

Yesterday, my mom and I got into an argument over something stupid, and then my dad jumped in and started getting on my case, too. Nowadays, with every argument that we have, it’s always “you’re almost 18 and yet you still do this/that.” Or they bring up everything that I don’t do, or everything that I do do and how it’s still not good enough/could be better. So while we were arguing, I mentioned how I feel like they’ve been treating me weird all year, and how they expect to start acting like an adult but don’t want to treat me like one. Now, I’m not saying that my parents have to treat me like an equal, cuz we’re not equals. But I want to be treated as if I have common sense. My parents got super angry about it and started saying how I’m not grown and that I need to stop acting like I am, and that I need to get my act together. I ended up apologizing because they said I hurt their feelings by saying they’re acting weird, and they accepted my apology, and now are acting like nothing happened. AITA for what I said?

