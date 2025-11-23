Her Realtor Husband Claimed He Worked Hard From Home, But As Chores Continued To Go Unattended, She Realized She Was Doing All Of The Hard Work In Their Marriage

Marriage is all about teamwork, but sometimes one partner feels like they’re carrying more than their fair share.

One woman soon realized her husband’s “busy” realtor schedule mostly involved lounging at home while household chores went neglected.

She began questioning if she was the only one actually working in their relationship.

Keep reading for the full story.

AITAH for being “unsupportive” to my husband My husband has been a realtor for 4 years and averages about 5 sales a year. He makes around 55k, and I make about the same at my full-time job. I’ve been wanting to quit and start at a different company because of stress, but I’m afraid that will leave us struggling financially.

As of recently, she’s grown concerned about her husband’s work ethic.

I leave for work at 9, and he’ll still be in bed. I’ll check in throughout the day, and he’ll be at home sitting on the couch responding to clients’ emails, watching sports, or visiting his family.

This would be fine if he did a little more work around the house, but he doesn’t.

When I come home, none of the household chores are completed. He’ll sometimes do showings in the afternoon, so that leaves me with the chores. Sometimes I wait to do them to see if he’ll take the initiative, but he never does unless I ask him to.

She finds herself stuck with a lot of the work, and her patience is beginning to wear thin.

On the weekends, he has showings or open houses, so I will clean the house—and then the cycle starts again. I’m slowly getting drained, and I don’t know how else to word it to him without him feeling like I’m “unsupportive” of his career. AITA?

Relationships take balance, and this couple had a lot of work to do in restoring it.

Redditors chime in with their thoughts.

This commenter isn’t exactly following the husband’s reasoning.

It’s time for her husband to start stepping up more around the house.

Support is a two-way street.

If her husband doesn’t want to do chores, then maybe it’s time he picks up a second job.

She wanted to believe he was just waiting for his big break, but the only thing breaking was her patience.

Being supportive shouldn’t mean enabling lazy behavior.

