Hikers Arrived At A Trailhead And Were Confronted By A Woman Demanding To Know Where The Moose Were, But She Drove Off When They Told Her Nobody Works There

Some people seem to think nature operates on a schedule, like the animals clock in for shifts or something.

What would you do if a stranger stormed up to you in the middle of the woods, demanding to see moose, as though you were in charge of wildlife staffing?

Would you just ignore her? Or would you try to explain the obvious?

In the following story, a group of hikers encounters this exact situation and tries to offer the lady some advice.

Here’s what happened.

Nobody works here, Lady – most especially not the moose! My friends went hiking in the woods recently. They parked at the unmanned trailhead, where another car was already parked. As they got out of their car, a woman started walking rapidly toward them demanding, “WHERE are the MOOSE? There are SUPPOSED to be MOOSE! I looked it up on the Internet!” as if my friends, as locals, were somehow responsible for stocking the woods and could tell her the moose public appearance schedule. One of them tried to explain to this crazy person that moose don’t often lounge around out in the open (Especially not this time of year – it is the rut and start of hunting season.) He suggested that if she just wanted to get a sense of the size of the beasts, she should check with the local game warden and maybe see a fresh kill.

They were amazed at how little she understood about nature.

She finally marched back to her car, still muttering to herself that THERE ARE SUPPOSED TO BE MOOSE, and drove off. My friends stood there in stunned silence for a moment and then burst out laughing before starting their hike. I’m told it was a gorgeous day, and they couldn’t help but feel sorry for this strange lady who couldn’t appreciate the natural beauty around her because she couldn’t grasp the difference between a petting zoo and an area of natural habitation.

