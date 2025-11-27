His Sister Repeatedly Asked Him For Donations For A School Fundraiser, But He Shut Her Down And Told Her To Stop Asking For His Money

Family dynamics can become complicated when money gets involved.

AITA for not donating money to my my nieces school fundraiser? My sister asked me 3 times for a donation in 1 day. Yesterday morning, at 7 am, I received an email asking me to donate money to a school fundraiser for my niece. This email caused me anxiety. At 2 pm, in a family group text, this same sister asked again for donations. Then at 7 pm, this same sister sent a personal text on my phone, asking for money again.

At this point, I finally replied with: “Please stop asking me for money. (stop sign) Thanks. (happy face).” She replied, “Don’t think you’re special. I send it to everyone. And that’s what family does, but I’ll remember that. (thumbs up).”

I said, “I live solely off VA disability benefits. No one else asks me for money. I had a $600 emergency dog bill. Should I have asked you for money? Those are my fur babies! And no, I don’t want or need your money. I didn’t think I was special. Sending me three messages in the same day is tone-deaf. You caused me anxiety this morning. However, you don’t seem to care.”

She replied, “That’s great, and I understand. You can maybe be like a normal person and just not answer or not donate, as I understand if you can’t. But I understand you’re not normal and so frickin’ rude. And I only send these texts to family, but guess that will change after today.”

I replied, “(Her name), you’re the one that’s rude. You don’t seem to understand that. There was no ‘How are you?’ You don’t answer my texts or take my calls. Instead, you sent me something asking for money. That’s rude.” I have to add that I just saw her at a wedding, and she was talking about $5,000 extra she could have had in revenue. If they had someone they trusted to run their third business. They have two other businesses that they operate full-time. They’re well off.

I don’t like it when someone feels entitled to that which I have. It has always rubbed me the wrong way. I was recently diagnosed with High Functioning ASD (Autism). So having her say that I’m not normal made me upset. I feel as though I need healthier boundaries with my own family. And that she was gaslighting me into thinking I’m the problem. She knows I have ASD, as other siblings also have it, too.

