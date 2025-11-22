Homeowner Installed Security Cameras To Protect His Truck, So His Neighbors Turned On Him And Claimed He Was Spying On Their Property

Everyone wants to feel safe in their own home, but not everyone agrees on what safety looks like.

After his truck was repeatedly tampered with, one homeowner put up cameras to catch whoever was responsible.

But instead of stopping the problem, it sparked a dramatic neighborhood feud.

Keep reading for the full story.

AITA for putting up cameras after my neighbor complained I was “spying” on them? I installed them because my truck keeps getting messed with.

Now they say I’m invading their privacy.

He tries to get the authorities involved, but they’re no help.

They have been flashing lasers in my windows and pointing flashlights at my cameras.

I called the police, and they have done nothing — they even recommended I take the cameras off the side of my house. AITA?

He installed the cameras for safety, not a front-row seat to chaos.

Redditors chime in with their thoughts.

Is his neighbor’s objection a sign of guilt?

If anything, this homeowner should install even more security.

Maybe the camera would be best placed elsewhere.

There is, of course, a way to be more civil about this.

Dealing with defensive neighbors is the true challenge here.

If you liked that post, check out this story about a guy who was forced to sleep on the couch at his wife’s family’s house, so he went to a hotel instead.