Homeowner’s Neighbors Wouldn’t Stop Revving Their Engines And Waking The Family At Night, So Their Aunt Showed Up In Her Ford F-150 And Silenced Them For Good

Sometimes, all it takes to fight noise is more noise.

So, what would you do if your neighbors kept revving their cars late into the night and waking up the whole block?

Would you confront them directly? Or would you enlist help from someone who had an even louder vehicle?

In the following story, one homeowner finds themselves in this very situation and enlists a little help.

Here’s how it all went down.

Vroom vroom jerks! I had terrible neighbors across the street who liked to sit outside and rev their loud cars and street race on main roads late into the night. It was obnoxious and kept my household awake. My aunt had a huge Ford F150, and you know what beasts they are. I messaged her about the ********* who would not stop, and she said she would stop it. Two weeks later, she did a muffler and resonator delete and drove into my neighborhood with her engine roaring like a fully grown bass in a chorus of tenors whose voices were still changing. She stopped across their driveway and revved her engine for a solid fifteen minutes. The jerks could not have a conversation or sit in their living room because of the noise.

They didn’t do that again.

Let me tell you my aunt was a 5’11” butch lady who wore flannel shirts with the sleeves ripped off, jeans and cowboy boots. She wore her hair buzzed and had tattoo sleeves of roses, barbed wire and bulldogs on both arms. All she had to do was stand up out of her truck when the puffed-up jerk faces came outside, and they deflated at the sight of her. HAHAHAHA!! My aunt waved at me through the window and drove off, engine roaring. The jerks never revved their cars again in that neighborhood. They moved away in 2020, right before COVID hit, so they may very well be terrorizing someone else with their noisy cars.

Wow! That was very nice of her to help!

Let’s check out what the folks over at Reddit think about people revving their engines.

This person thinks the story tells a lot about the aunt.

For this person, it was all about one phrase.

According to this comment, his wife was like that.

The story reminds this reader of their sister.

That was the perfect revenge! And it’s awesome she was able to make them stop that easily.

