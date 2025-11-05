Homeowners Who Live Close To The Airport Are Often Asked For Favors By Their Friends, And It’s Really Starting To Bother Them

People love the convenience of having a friend who lives near the airport, but that convenience can quickly start to feel like an uncomfortable expectation for the homeowners.

If you lived near the airport, would you be willing to let your friends park at your house? If you did, would you also be willing to drive them to and from the airport?

One couple is starting to feel like a full-time airport shuttle service, but they’re not sure how to say no to their friends.

Read on for the full story.

AITAH for not wanting to drop off/pick up people at the airport when we already let them park at our place? We are about 20 minutes from the airport, so friends and family usually ask to park their vehicle at our place, which is no problem at all. The issue is they also ask for rides to and from the airport, which we don’t mind sometimes.

Lately, though, it feels different.

But it’s getting to the point where we’re expected to do it. We always have a hard time saying no since it feels kind of awkward if we’re home.

It always follows a predictable pattern.

They usually ask to park at our place one to two weeks before their trip without mentioning anything. Then, nine times out of ten, they’ll ask for a ride to or from the airport at the last minute. AITA for not wanting to do this?

It’s always uncomfortable when a personal favor ends up turning into an unwanted obligation.

What did Reddit have to say?

In matters like this, it’s best to be direct.

The sooner you bring it up, the easier it is for everyone.

This commenter offers a potential script to help ease any potential awkwardness.

Why not just be honest about the toll it’s taking on their lives?

Kindness isn’t a contract.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a daughter who invited herself to her parents’ 40th anniversary vacation for all the wrong reasons.