Hubby Thought Using The Blender In The Morning Was No Big Deal, So His Wife Woke Him Up With Their Son’s Ice Machine To Teach Him A Lesson

Sometimes the little things in a marriage cause the biggest eye rolls.

For one woman, it was her husband’s complete and utter lack of courtesy when it came to using the blender early in the morning.

So when the tables were turned and she had the chance to demonstrate just how annoying this was, she jumped at the chance.

You’ll want to read on for this one.

Ice machine Every morning, my husband makes a smoothie in a blender. He uses crushed-up ice, blends it, and then cleans the blender.

Her husband never seems to respect just how much she hates it.

I hate waking up to the sound of the ice machine or the blender. For years, he’s thought I’m making a big deal out of it. Our adult son is home for a long weekend, and we’re in bed.

Much to her surprise and delight, she hears an awful noise from the kitchen.

Our son keeps using the ice machine to make drinks for himself and his friends. My husband keeps asking, “OMG, what is that sound?” referring to the ice machine.

She’s been waiting for a chance like this.

He really hates the sound, and I want to say, “Exactly — that’s what I hate waking up to every morning.” AITA for thinking he’s getting a taste of his own medicine?

Doesn’t sound too great on the other side of it, huh??

This is exactly what needed to happen for her husband to finally see her point of view.

You don’t have to have the same sleep schedule to be considerate of your partner.

If it really bothers her that much, her husband should be more than willing to accommodate.

Perhaps more direct communication would be more effective?

Maybe it’s petty, but hearing her husband complain felt way too satisfying.

Life’s too short to not not be a little petty sometimes.

Thought that was satisfying? Check out what this employee did when their manager refused to pay for their time while they were traveling for business.