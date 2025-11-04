Landlord Tried To Steal Tenant’s Successful Zipline Business, So Before They Moved Out, They Stripped The Building Bare And Left The Landlord With Nothing But Empty Walls And Massive Expenses

In business, greed often clouds judgment — and it can lead to some pretty disastrous outcomes.

One such landlord saw his tenant’s zip line company making money and imagined taking it all for himself.

But his plan to cut out the tenant set the stage for a costly backlash he never anticipated.

Read on for the full story!

Commercial Landlord Gets Surprise Commercial Landlord owns a building and is leasing it to one of those zip line entertainment companies.

Landlord sees that it does a nice business in his building and thinks, “I should do this; why let my tenant get all the money?” Landlord has heard that in other locations, the Tenant has typically left the zip line infrastructure in place when they are done leasing a building.

He starts setting a trap for his tenant.

The lease is about to expire. Tenant expects to renew, but Landlord starts executing his evil plan. Landlord decides not to renew the lease and gives the Tenant notice to vacate the building.

But the tenant catches on and begins executing an evil revenge plot of their own.

Tenant finds out Landlord wants to take over and run a zip line place in the building. Tenant, contrary to the standard practice of leaving all the infrastructure in place, removes ALL of their equipment and guts the entire building as much as they are allowed to by law.

Landlord is left with a vacant building, getting no rent, and TONS of expenses to buy all the equipment (and the time and labor to install it) needed to make a zip line entertainment complex.

Reddit loves a good landlord story.

Let’s see what they had to say.

Some landlords will stop at nothing to deceive their tenants.

Spite really is a heck of a motivator.

Some landlords seem to underestimate their tenants’ intelligence.

What is it about some landlords that they feel like they can openly swindle the people they do business with?

Not today, greedy landlord!

If you liked that story, check out this post about an oblivious CEO who tells a web developer to “act his wage”… and it results in 30% of the workforce being laid off.