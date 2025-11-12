Lighting Tech Was Enjoying Lunch With Her Colleagues When A Case Of Mistaken Identity Led To A Confrontation, But Instead Of Backing Down, She Gave The Woman Exactly What She Deserved

It has happened to everyone at some point: you’re going about your daily life, maybe doing errands or walking through a busy store, and someone mistakes you for an employee.

No, I won’t clean your table, but you CAN talk to my manager… She won’t either! A couple years ago, I was working for a theme park as a live entertainment support tech (I’m a lighting stagehand by trade). This particular story takes place on my second day of work, after returning from a four year hiatus. We were all working hard to get the summer show up on its feet, and ready for tech in a couple weeks. So we – low-level staff like myself, plus our department supervisors – took a longer lunch break than normal at a pizza place across the street.

Now, the way we dressed for this position was fairly distinctive amongst our staff, but I guess less so when you leave the park. We wore show blacks: all black clothing, down to socks and under shirt, and some sticklers even insisted you wore black underwear.

Our black shirts (button up work shirts) and the baseball caps several of us were wearing had the name of the theme park and ENTERTAINMENT written on them in silver, in a less-than-missable font. On top of this, we had name tags with the company logo, and our tool belts on our hips. The pizza place, however, had shorter sleeved black polos (for managers) or t shirts – and though they had a similar black theme, they were not at all alike.

I was making my way through the buffet, grabbing pizza and some salad, when I heard it: the impatient shriek of “Excuse me…” I was focused on my lunch, as we were on a time crunch after all. Naturally, I assumed this woman just wanted me to step aside, so I politely moved. I heard a distinct huff, then felt a not too gentle tap on my shoulder. I turned around, confused. “Can I-” “Finally, I’ve managed to get someone’s attention. All these tables are FILTHY and I want you to clean one for me.”

I blinked for a moment, about to utter the words you all expect. But I never got so far as being allowed to speak. “I know you’re on your lunch break, but you can stuff your face in a while. You have a paying customer here with no place to sit. Am I just supposed to eat standing like an animal?” (Yes, she actually said that!) I pointed to the logo on my work shirt, and she didn’t even look. But nonetheless, I said, “sorry, I can’t clean your table for you. There’s always someone at the register, maybe they can-” “You’re right here, right now, why should I have to wait for someone else to do your job?”

At this point, I just sighed and began to walk off. At this point, Karen shrieked, “I want to talk to your manager.” As it so happens, guess who was sitting at the table with our staff. Suddenly, I get an idea, and I flagged my manager over. When my manager asked what was going on, I said: “This woman said she wanted to speak to my manager.” My manager was understandably confused: “Why would-“

The woman interrupted: “This lazy sack of **** isn’t doing her job. I want you to tell her to clean me a table, now!” My manager replied, “Uh, she doesn’t work for the pizza place, and neither either do I.” Instead of backing down, the woman said, “What the **** is wrong with people these days, no one ever gives good service anymore?” My manager, seeing just what I’d been putting up with, went off on Karen.

She didn’t yell, and was very controlled, to the point it was scary. I wish I could remember exactly what she said, but I had wandered out of ear shot after she told me to take my food and sit down. All I know is, Karen finally seemed to get the message. Here’s the best part: I don’t know exactly why, but Karen left, without ever eating a single slice of the pizza she paid for. My manager ended up giving me some cash to cover my lunch after all the commotion – so thanks Karen, I guess.

It’s not just the fact that the woman was so rude to someone who wasn’t even an employee, based on her own assumptions and entitled attitude.

The sheer fact that she saw someone who was clearly on their lunch break and thought it was acceptable to demand their attention just shows what a piece of work she really is.

Good on the woman for getting her manager involved, knowing that she would give the Karen a piece of her mind.

She needed to be taught a lesson.

