Livestreamer Witnessed The Fatal Fall Of Climber Balin Miller In Yosemite National Park And Is Sharing The Story

A TikTokker named Eric who likes to livestream videos posted a heartfelt video on TikTok and talked about how he witnessed the fatal fall of a 23-year-old climber named Balin Miller in Yosemite National Park on October 1, 2025.

Eric talked to viewers about the tragedy he witnessed and he wrote a lengthy caption for his video.

He wrote, “This is what happened. I have seen misleading news reports and want everyone to know exactly what transpired from the sole witness. I did not want this. I am heartbroken and deeply affected by what I saw as I know many of you are too. Please honor our beloved climber Balin Miller and respect his legacy.”

Eric continued, “We were watching him, a few hundred people at that time on the stream, and he did actually get to the top.”

Eric said Miller’s bag was caught and he explained, “It looked like he was really getting frustrated with the fact it was caught on this ledge.”

He continued, “We then saw him repel off the end of his rope. It was unbelievable. I didn’t actually believe that he had fallen off the end of his rope. I assumed that he had just simply fallen down to his next anchor point.”

Eric added, “I couldn’t believe it. I was in absolute shock.”

