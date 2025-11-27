Man Experienced A Stomach Disaster At The Gas Station, So He Used It To Shut Down A Rude Customer In The Funniest Way

Everyone has had a bad stomach day, but few have turned it into a weapon of chaos.

Revenge is a dish best served stinky. I once ate something that didn’t agree with me, and my entire digestive system protested by cursing me with horrible farts. My noxious emissions smelled like a corpse smothered in rotting garbage juice and dirty diapers festering in a den of skunks. It was that bad.

I went to the gas station to get some ginger ale to possibly settle my stomach a bit and prevent the wife from filing for divorce, calling an exorcist—maybe even both. She’d probably have had a solid case for attempted murder at this point.

This old lady was being a Karen because she forgot her ID and they wouldn’t sell her a fifth of vodka. I thought I was gonna be in that line forever, until I felt the pressure coming on.

This was my chance. I let one slip out, and it was the longest, warmest, silent fart I’ve ever let out. It was so foul I swear the paint on the walls changed colors—just like the cashier’s face. I’d never seen that shade of green on a human before.

I said, “Lady, you’re obviously already drunk off your face anyway. Pretty sure you just crapped your pants. It’d be illegal to serve you anything.”

She protested angrily, turning like three different shades of red. The cashier retched like a cat horking up a giant hairball, and with tears in his eyes yelled at her to get out. She tried denying it, but nobody believed it wasn’t her. She stormed out, seething with rage and nausea. I felt like a stinky superhero that day.

