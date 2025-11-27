Father Raised His Son Alone After His Ex Neglected Him, So He Struggled To Decide Whether She Deserved Another Chance As A Mother

Would you trust a person who once abandoned their child for personal freedom?

AITA for refusing to let my son see his own mother I (22M) have been raising my son that I had with my ex since he was born when my ex and I were both 18. About six months after he was born, my ex and I broke up since she would never actually take care of him. She would leave him unattended to go out with friends while I was at work. She’d never feed him, etc. It got to the point where I honestly thought she was actively trying to get rid of him for good since she thought he was a burden. Though she never admitted it.

So I decided to leave her and take my son with me. At the time, I truly believed she was a danger to his safety as she was showing neglect. She never really seemed to care about it. She never fought me in court for custody and never really contacted me until about a month ago.

Fast forward to last month. I’m in another relationship. I have been working and going to school actively while taking care of my son with my new girlfriend. Out of the blue, I received a text from my ex asking how I was and whatnot. I thought this was weird, but I decided to entertain it until she asked me to see her son.

She said that she recognizes she wasn’t necessarily the best person or mom, but she wants to see her son since she misses him and hasn’t seen him in a while. I obviously had my concerns and told her about them. She said that she has changed and that she wasn’t exactly in a good mental place at the time. I told her that I had to think about it and get back to her since it was a hard decision.

I recently told my girlfriend about her texting. And she’s adamant that my ex shouldn’t see him since she was a careless mother and never really cared. I feel that sometimes people can change, but I don’t know if she has.

I really am on the fence about it.

While I do feel bad that she hasn’t gotten to see him, I really don’t know if she has changed and if her seeing him is a good idea. I still haven’t gotten back to her and have been dodging her calls. Would I be a jerk for not letting her see him?

