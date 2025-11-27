Man Took An Extra Minute To Respond To An Urgent Text Message After Getting Gas, But a Short-Tempered Couple Blocked His Car, Flipped Him Off, And Drove Off Screaming

Nothing exposes someone’s true temperament quite like waiting an extra minute in public.

Imagine stopping for gas on a quiet afternoon, taking a moment to answer an urgent text before driving off, and suddenly finding yourself trapped and honked at by an angry couple who just can’t stand to wait.

Would you quickly get out of their way? Or would you let them stew in their own impatience?

In the following story, one driver finds himself in this exact situation and wants to know if he was wrong.

Here’s what happened.

AITA Gas station anger I stopped for gas at a nearly empty station with 8 pumps. I was about to pull away after filling up when I got an urgent text. I didn’t pull away and dealt with the situation without moving my car. I wasn’t alerted that this annoyed someone until they started honking. I have a dash cam, so after this whole thing was over, I checked the videotape.

The wife is clearly upset about something.

A couple pulls into the pump in front of me. The husband goes inside to pay, then returns to fill up. He goes back inside to get the change. At 2 minutes and 40 seconds, the wife gets annoyed and starts flashing the car’s lights. At the 3 minute and 2 second mark the wife starts the car, backs up and parks to block in my car in. It’s pointless as I would have needed to back up to leave even if she hadn’t moved.

Here’s where he realized they were mad.

Around the 4-minute mark, the husband returns and yells some expletives before getting back in the car. The wife starts honking the horn while he gives me the finger as they drive away. They pulled in and filled up without any issue. Their only inconvenience was needing to slightly back up to pull away. The place had five other empty pumps. One car left, and another arrived while I was on my phone. No one was waiting for me to leave except the angry driver. AITA?

Wow! It sounds like someone needs to calm down.

Let’s check out what the folks over at Reddit think about rude people and blocked gas pumps.

This reader gets it.

Here’s someone who has a few questions.

As this comment explains, some people are triggered easily.

For this reader, you should always move when you’re done at the pump.

He didn’t do anything wrong. That is, unless it’s a crime to park at a gas pump. Sheesh.

If you enjoyed that story, read this one about a mom who was forced to bring her three kids with her to apply for government benefits, but ended up getting the job of her dreams.