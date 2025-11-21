Man Was Interrupted During His Deadlift Routine By Someone Ignoring Gym Etiquette, So He Publicly Called Him Out For Disrespecting His Personal Space

There are many unwritten rules in the gym that gym goers should know about.

If you felt like a gym goer wasn’t respecting the rules, would you call them out on it?

This man is following a strict workout program, and he goes to the local gym to train.

One day, another guy came in and started invading the area where he was training.

Read the full story below to find out what happened next.

AITA for confronting a guy about hogging shared gym equipment? I regularly hit up my local community recreation center. They have a decent weightlifting area. It’s a shared facility, so everyone knows the unwritten rules of gym etiquette.

This man follows a strict program.

I train on a strict program, and my exercise requires the sole specialized deadlifting platform and all the space around it. I usually stick to that platform for about 45 minutes for my full routine.

Another gym goer started invading his space.

This happened last Saturday. I was midway through my warm-up. A guy, who doesn’t seem to be a regular, walked over. Without asking, he just started dumping his dumbbells right onto my stretching mat and did his exercises while practically touching my feet. He even set his phone down on top of my weight plates.

He told the other guy that the area is being used, so he needs to find another spot.

I tolerated it for five minutes. But when he tried to move a rack I was using to hold my weights, I lost it. I said loudly, “Excuse me, but this area is in use and the equipment is active. Could you please find another spot, so I can safely complete my lift?”

The guy responded that it’s meant to be a “shared space.”

He turned around and mumbled something about it being a “shared space” and that I couldn’t “reserve” the entire platform. He then completely ignored me and started setting up his weights anyway.

I raised my voice and said, loud enough for others to hear: “We share the space, but we don’t interfere with other people’s safety zones. You are violating my personal space and my safety. Are you doing this on purpose, or are you just clueless about gym etiquette?”

The guy collected his things and moved to a different spot.

He flushed deep red. He gathered his things and moved to a corner. Part of me feels bad for calling him out in front of other gym-goers. But come on, it’s basic courtesy and safety. AITA?

Let’s check out the comments of other people on Reddit to this story.

This user shares their personal thoughts.

Short and simple.

Here’s an honest opinion from this person.

This person makes a valid point.

Finally, here’s a similar thought.

Some people don’t know how to respect personal space.

If you thought that was an interesting story, check this one out about a man who created a points system for his inheritance, and a family friend ends up getting almost all of it.