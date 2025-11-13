Man Was Invited Over For Dinner With His Girlfriend’s Parents, And He Decided To Be Honest When Asked How He Liked Her Mom’s Cooking

First impressions can make or break a relationship.

If you were meeting your partner’s parents for the first time, would you do whatever it took to make a good first impression, even if that meant lying, or would you be honest no matter what?

In this story, a man was meeting his girlfriend’s parents for the first time and wanted everything to go perfectly.

But when her mom asked for his opinion on her cooking, he decided to be honest.

Check out the full story below for all the details.

AITA for telling future mother-in-law, her pasta tasted like printer paper? Last night, I went over to my girlfriend’s house for dinner. It was my first time meeting her parents. Big night. I was trying to be charming and polite, with the whole “please don’t hate me” vibe. Her mom cooked pasta, and everyone kept saying she’s good.

This man was asked how he liked the pasta.

I take one bite. And guys… it tasted like depression and office supplies. Like, if sadness had a flavor, this was it. Then, her mom asks me, “Do you like it?” And my brain went, “Say yes, say yes, say yes!”

He was being honest, and then, everything went awkward.

But my mouth? My mouth went, “It kinda tastes like printer paper… but with sauce.” Instant silence. Her dad’s mid-sip of wine and starts choking. My girlfriend looks like she’s planning her single era. Her mom’s just staring at me like I personally insulted Italy.

Now, he’s being called rude and disrespectful.

Now, apparently I’m “disrespectful” and “rude.” But come on, I didn’t say it was bad. I said it tasted like printer paper. There’s a difference. Anyway, I’ve been uninvited for Sunday dinner. AITA for telling the truth, or should I have just nodded and chewed through the sadness?

He definitely didn’t make a good impression on his girlfriend’s parents.

Let’s find out what others have to say about this on Reddit.

That’s a rude thing to say, says this user.

This person makes a valid point.

This person shares their personal thoughts.

This user thinks he deserves to be dumped.

Finally, short and simple.

Honesty may be the best policy, but timing and tact matter too.

If you thought that was an interesting story, check this one out about a man who created a points system for his inheritance, and a family friend ends up getting almost all of it.