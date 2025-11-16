Man’s Fiancé Wanted Him To Give Up His Bed For His Mom, But He Said No And Sparked A Thanksgiving Feud

Holidays bring families together, and sometimes that’s exactly the problem.

When one man’s soon-to-be-mother-in-law announced her Thanksgiving visit, he immediately clashed with his partner over just where she would be sleeping.

The couple quickly learned that love, boundaries, and mother-in-law visits rarely mix seamlessly.

AITAH for not giving up my bedroom for my finances mom? Thanksgiving is coming up, and I (21M) and my fiancé (22M) want his mom to come visit. The thing is, she’s come to visit us before — knowing that we only have a small apartment to offer her — and complains about literally everything.

The first time, she decided to stay knowing that it was unfurnished and was upset that my fiancé and I didn’t give her our bedroom and air mattress (even though she has back problems and would complain that we put her on an air mattress, even though there was nothing we could do about getting a mattress as it was being shipped). This time around, we have more furniture — nothing fancy or nice by any means — but my fiancé is already bracing for her to complain again. We originally wanted her to stay in our roommate’s room while he was away for the holiday, but I reminded him that our roommate isn’t the cleanest, and that would be an issue for his mom as well.

He then asked if I’d be okay with giving up my bed and space in the bedroom, and I said no. I’m not okay with it because his mom’s the type of person to wake up early and go to bed late, and the only desk area we have for her to do work on is in the living room.

He immediately got ticked off at me, saying that I don’t get to complain about her never visiting because I’m not flexible enough. The thing that upset me was that I tried to explain that I would give her my entire bed — blankets and pillows included — if I got to stay in the bedroom. I wouldn’t mind having to sleep on the floor, which he shot down.

It’s a really harsh boundary for me that I have space to decompress and have some alone time other than our roommate’s dirty bathroom, but my fiancé is fully going with the idea that I’m just not flexible and he can’t have his mom come visit because of me. AITA?

