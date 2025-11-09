He Borrowed His Girlfriend’s Car While She’s Out Of Town, But His Parents Want Him To Let Them Drive Her Car

If someone let you borrow their car while they were out of town, would you let your family drive the car too, or would you insist on being the only person who can drive it?

AITA for not wanting my parents or brother to use my girlfriend’s car while she’s away? My girlfriend(31F) went on vacation for a week and left me her car so I(33M) could get to work. I still live with my parents and don’t have my own car right now, but she trusted me with hers since she knows I’d be responsible with it. Here’s where the problem starts: my dad already asked if my mom can use my girlfriend’s car to drive my brother to work. My brother is 31, doesn’t have a license, and makes more money than me, my dad, and my girlfriend.

For context I wasn’t working for a while, so I hadn’t been contributing financially at home. I was in school for 2 years, and before that I wasn’t working due to some mental health issues and finding a job was difficult. My brother was giving my parents money each month, but sometimes he’d hold it back or skip gas money if he was mad that I wasn’t paying. I’ve been trying to make up for it by helping out doing drives, errands, basically saying yes whenever they need something, just to show I’m pulling my weight.

I know I shouldn’t be reliant on them at my age, trust me the embarrasment alone is tolling on me everyday, and I’m actively trying to work on it. But the problem is they guilt trip me into doing things. If I say no or even hesitate, it turns into comments about how I wasn’t contributing before, or how my brother has been helping more financially. And if I bring it up, they get upset and act like I’m being ungrateful or difficult. It feels like no matter what I do, I owe them more.

Last night, I needed a ride to pick up my girlfriend’s car before taking her to the airport. My parents said it was too far, so they drove me to the train station instead. I took the train, thanked them for driving me, my girlfriend picked me up, I got her car, took her to the airport early this morning, and came back home.

I wanted to just relax for a bit after all that, but as soon as I got home, my parents asked me to go pick up my brother. I used their car, not hers, but it just annoyed me because I’d been running around nonstop. Then later, my dad brought up maybe my mom could use my girlfriend’s car to drive my brother to work.

I told him that’s not right and it’s not my car to lend out. My girlfriend gave it to me to get to work, not as a spare family vehicle. He said he “understands,” but then added “it depends on the situation,” which basically means I’ll still be guilted into saying yes if they want to use it.

It’s frustrating because I’m finally working again and trying to rebuild stability and move out, and the first day I have access to this car, it’s already being pulled into catering for to everyone else. My brother’s 30 and doesn’t even drive that shouldn’t keep falling on me. Plus, if anything happens to my girlfriend’s car, I’m the one who’s responsible, not them. So, AITA for refusing to let my family use my girlfriend’s car and for being frustrated about always being guilt-tripped into driving my brother around?

“No” is a complete sentence.

He needs to keep the keys away from them.

He’s making the right decision.

The brother really should get his own car.

Here’s some food for thought.

It’s not his car to lend out.

