Man’s Roommate Kept Stealing His Favorite Snacks, So He Filled His Backpack With Cheeto Dust And Taught Him A Very Messy Lesson

My Best Friend Learned Why You Don’t Steal My Snacks So my roommate has this terrible habit of “just borrowing” my stuff… usually food. I’ll grab some snacks, leave them in my room, and by the time I’m craving them… boom, gone. Last week, I splurged on this giant bag of Flamin’ Hot Cheetos.

They were MY special treat after a rough week. I put them in my room with a note that literally said, “Jake, I will END you if you eat these.” Naturally… they disappeared the next day.

Now, I’m not into yelling or drama. I prefer petty revenge. So I came up with the most harmless but glorious prank. Jake has a desk job and hates getting up once he sits down.

So the night before, while we were hanging out, I snuck into his backpack and filled the entire bottom pocket with a bunch of loose Cheetos (like not even in a bag! 🤣). I crushed them into Cheeto dust too, so it was extra messy. Next morning, he grabs his laptop and notes like usual. What he didn’t realize is that he had a meeting with his boss later.

He reaches in his bag at work, and BAM!!!!!!! 💥 Bright orange Cheeto apocalypse all over his important paperwork and laptop. I got a furious text: “DUDE. WHAT DID YOU DO TO MY BAG?!”

He was mad for a day, but then admitted it was fair play. He’s also stopped stealing my snacks (so far). Petty revenge complete.

